Lamborghini is preparing to enter the phase of hybridization of the brand, with the first supercar del Toro in electrified version that will debut in 2023. It will be the year from which gradually the thermal engines that have made the history of this company will disappear from the limelight, perhaps never to return. One of them is the iconic V12, equipped for the first time in 1964 under the hood of the 350 GT. And that car introduced in 1964 was brought to the historic center of Bologna for an epic encounter with the last V12 in the history of the brand, the Aventador Ultimae.

The story behind the birth of the V12 from the Casa del Toro is full of anecdotes and curiosities. Everything was born by the will of Ferruccio Lamborghini, who to design the engine hired an exceptional external consultant such as Engineer Giotto Bizzarrini, still today considered one of the best engine technicians ever. The agreements with Lamborghini are simple and create the basis for something absolutely extraordinary: 12 cylinders in V, 3.5 liters of displacement and at least 350 hp. To incentivize Bizzarrini, Lamborghini entered into a contract a bonus for every 10 HP more: when in July 1963 the engine ran for the first time on the bench, the dynamometric data were spectacular, with 360 HP at 9000 rpm. But there was a problem: Bizzarrini had in fact designed a Formula 1 engine, and so not suitable for road use and for series production.

And so Lamborghini decided to pass the project from the hands of Bizzarrini to those of another Engineer, Paolo Stanzani: his works, although capable of maintaining exceptional performance by leaving the engine pleasantly drivable even at medium and low revs, did not upset the basic technical characteristics. Its maximum power was reduced to 280 hp at 6500 rpm, but it was absolutely enough to push the 350 GT to over 250 km / h of top speed. The first 350 GT was delivered to the Livorno-based drummer Giampiero Giusti, who was only the first of many world-famous artists who still today show all their passion for the supercars of the Bull: an example above all is that of Paul McCartney, who has been a loyal Lamborghini customer for many years with several cars of different models to his credit. Who knows how even the characters of this caliber have received the news of the farewell to the V12 announced by Lamborghini.