Incredible performance, recognizable sound: the engine V12 from Lamborghini it is considered a real engineering masterpiece, which since 1963 has been extolling the name of the house of the Bull all over the world. When this engine was first produced nearly 60 years ago, Lamborghini was aware of the difficulties it would encounter in development in terms of technology and dimensions, but this did not prevent the brand from proceeding with the construction work on the engine.

The debut on a production model of the Lamborghini V12 took place in 1963, on the 350 GT: it was a front-installed 3.5-liter 12-cylinder, internally developed by Giotto Bizzarrini, and capable of delivering a maximum power of 320 hp. Linear power, speed, sportiness, reactivity: all characteristics that then as today the Lamborghini V12 manages to combine under the bonnet of each model of the house of the Bull that mounts it. But the 350 GT was only the first Lamborghini-branded jewel to hide the V12 under the skin: only three years later, in 1966, therefore, the engine was installed on board the 400 GT, with a higher capacity and increasing bore and stroke, synonymous with approximately 20 km / h higher maximum speed. It was the same 4.0-liter V12 that in the years to come also equipped the Espada due plus two with 350 hp and a top speed of 260 km / h, the 330 hp Islero and the Jarama with an initial power of 350 hp. then increased to 365 hp with the S version.

Over the years, then, Lamborghini he played a lot on positioning of the engine. And with the Miura he decided to abandon the idea of ​​the front location of the V12, installing it in the central rear part of the car, in a transverse position. The first Miura version to have this layout was the P400, which was fitted with the 370 HP 4.0-liter V12 capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 285 km. / h. Despite therefore the result was extremely appreciable, Lamborghini decided to bring the V12 back to the rear on the 1974 Countach: in this case the maximum speed was close to 300 km / h.

More than a decade passed from the Countach to the LM002: it was 1986 when the Toro car manufacturer decided to mount a V12 with a displacement of 5.2 liters and 444 hp of maximum power on its first SUV. Extreme specifications, not only of power but also of torque, which allowed Lamborghini LM002 to get by very well even in off-road driving. The last decade of the last century opened with the Diablo, which debuted in 1990 and which immediately stole the show for the V12 it hid under the hood, just for a change: on this sports car, for the first time ever, Lamborghini offered together with the powerful 5.7-liter engine and 485 hp an all-wheel drive system, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 320 km / h.

The history of the Lamborghini V12 did not stop with the arrival of the new millennium. Protagonist of this new chapter of its powerful engine was the Murcielago, which debuted in 2001 with an initial capacity of 6.2 liters and 580 hp and then moved on to the 6.5 liters and 670 hp of the 330 km / h Super Veloce version. Two decades later it was the turn of the Aventador: this is 2011, and the Lamborghini sports car was fitted with a 6.5-liter V12: 700 hp, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 350 km / h, specifications that for the ‘yet another time they tell of the brilliance of this naturally aspirated engine.