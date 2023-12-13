In the fleet of Police arrives there Lamborghini Urus Performante which will be used from 2024. The delivery ceremony was held in Rome on Tuesday December 12thnear Piazza del Viminale, headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior. Stephan WinkelmannChairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, handed over the keys to the car to the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and to the Chief of Police and Director General of Public Security Vittorio Pisani. The Prime Minister also attended the ceremony, Giorgia Meloni.

Lamborghini Urus to the Police

The Lamborghini Urus is the sixth Lamborghini model within the State Police fleet, available to Polstrada. This is the Performance version, equipped with the twin-turbo V8 engine with 666 HP and 850 Nm of torquewhich guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 secondsie a maximum speed of 306 km/h.

The delivery ceremony of the Lamborghini Urus to the Police in the presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

The peak performance, combined with excellent driving dynamics, allowed the car to set the best time (10:32.064) for a production SUV at the famous Pikes Peak Hillclimb in 2022. Now its services are available to the Polstrada officers for patrolling the Italian highways and for the delicate task of organ transport.

The Police Urus Performante was customized by Lamborghini technicians a Sant'Agata Bolognese following Police specifications.

Lamborghini Urus Performante with Polstrada livery

The exterior was made with the livery designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini, combining the classic “Blue State Police” to white with tricolor bands on the sills and on the waistline. On the doors there are i logos police reflectors, while one is mounted on the roof light bar with 360° blue LED lights and a two-tone electric siren.

Inside, public safety equipment such as a armored weapon drawera fold-down graphic message panel and special space in the trunk for service equipment and a defibrillator for the emergency.

In the trunk there is also a portable refrigerator for transporting organs

In particular, there is a portable refrigerator for transporting organsequipped with display and datalogger for constant monitoring of the internal temperature.

Lamborghini police car

The collaboration between Lamborghini and the Traffic Police began in 2004 with the assignment of Gallardo at the Stradale in Rome, followed the following year by another sister car at the Compartmento in Bologna. In 2008, both were replaced with the LP 560-4the second generation of the Gallardo.

The Urus joins the Huracàn LP610-4 in the Police fleet

On May 22, 2014, Stephan Winkelmann handed over the “Huracàn LP610-4 Police”to which has now been added the Urus Performance with 666 HP.

Photo Lamborghini Urus of the Police

