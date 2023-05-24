Urus is also preparing to embrace plug-in hybrid technology. The PHEV version of Lamborghini’s iconic Super SUV is expected on the market over the next year: we still don’t know all the details relating to how the Bull brand will electrify its best-selling model, what is certain is that compared to the ICE version of the Urus, there are also aesthetic changes, in addition clearly to those related to the powertrain.

The lights change

The prototypes recently tested on the road by Lamborghini showed some elements that make the plug-in hybrid version aesthetically distinguishable from the standard one. One above all, the optical signature: the new Urus PHEV will in fact be characterized by LED headlights slightly thinner than those of the thermal Urus, and it is not even certain that the type of headlights will be exactly the same.

New at the rear

Retouches are also planned for the rear of the Super SUV, even if in this case the details are very limited: the latest rumors reported by Carscoops speak of the presence of some components not mounted on the current Urus S and Urus Performante.

The engine configuration

As for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, its configuration has not yet been disclosed by Lamborghini: also in this case we have to rely on rumors, which speak of an important similarity with that of Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, translated a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 combined with an electric motor for a total power of 800 HP. When will the plug-in hybrid version of Urus be revealed? There is no precise date yet, but it will certainly be by the end of the year.