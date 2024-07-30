A select group of Lamborghini customers and guests had the opportunity to experience a unique and unforgettable experience in Norway in July. We talk of the Norway Adventure Experiencetailor-made for small, exclusive groups, offering an extraordinary itinerary of breathtaking scenery, world-class hospitality and authentic culinary experiences.

Norway Adventure Experience

Starting from Trondheimnicknamed the “culinary capital of Norway”, guests of the house of the Bull were welcomed at the Hotel Britannia, a luxurious 5-star hotel on the shores of the fjord. During the welcome evening, they were also able to savour the delights of modern Norwegian cuisine at the hotel restaurant, in a region awarded the title of European Region of Gastronomy in 2022. The group then crossed a territory rich in lakes and mountains, with a coffee stop in Oppdal, the largest ski area in the country. After lunch at the Phillipshaugen Lodge, at the foot of the Oksendal mountains, the convoy of Urus S Lamborghinis headed towards Angvikon the shores of a fjord famous for its salmon. Here, guests reached the Håholmen hotel, a traditional fishing village located near the spectacular Atlantic Road. A speedboat transfer took them to the island of Håholmen, where they stayed in 17th and 18th century buildings, steeped in Norwegian coastal history.

Lamborghini Urus S

Starting from Angvik, the Urus S fleet transported guests along the coast for an exciting RIB motorboat experience. Afterwards, the participants moved to the Eggen mountains, where they enjoyed a spectacular panorama of lakes and mountains during a lunch at an observatory overlooking the valley. An adventure both on asphalt and off conventional roads demonstrated the exceptional capabilities of the Urus Swhich combines maximum driving comfort with extraordinary off-road performance.

Scandinavian Tour

Finally, the tour reached the Hotel Brosundet in Ålesund, a modern conversion of a local fishing warehouse that combines history and urban luxurywhere customers were able to enjoy a dinner in the elegant seafood restaurant Sjobua. The Adventure Experience convoy He then reached the luxurious, traditional-style Storfjord Hotel in the hills above Ålesund, to bid farewell to the spectacular scenery of Norway’s “Golden Route”.