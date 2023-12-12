New important piece of the historic agreement between Automobili Lamborghini and the State Police. A very long partnership, which has lasted for almost 20 years, and which now leads to a Urus Performante entering service in the ranks of the Traffic Police.

An event celebrated in style with a high-profile institutional ceremony: in Piazza del Viminale, headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, handed over the keys to the car to Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and to Chief of Police and Director General of Public Security Vittorio Pisani.

All in the presence of Prime Minister Meloni who with his presence underlined the importance of agreements of this kind.

The collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and the State Police is in fact ancient. It began in 2004 and the Urus Performante is the sixth Lamborghini model to enter the Traffic Police fleet. But the Super SUV does not send anyone into retirement and joins the Huracán LP610-4, to be used for special services including the urgent medical transport of organs and plasma.

And it won't be the first lady but like the Huracan, which has 250 thousand km on its back, it will trot along a lot.

And in fact Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “Knowing that our models are used for public utility functions and, above all, for operations that are crucial to saving human lives, can only make me and the entire company proud. These initiatives, which we carry out with great satisfaction, represent a further demonstration of our bond with the territory”.

Thus, livery aside, the Performante has several very special things: an armored weapon drawer, a fold-down panel for graphic messages and a special compartment housed in the trunk for stowing ordinance equipment and a defibrillator for first aid interventions. . And, above all, a portable fridge for organ transport including display and data logger for constant monitoring of the internal temperature.

Only the engine was not touched. And God forbid: the twin-turbo V8 with 666 HP of maximum power and 850 Nm of torque can handle any maneuver and follow-through.