Vallelunga, about 30km north of Rome, is a tight and ‘technical’ circuit, and the simple fact that we are here at all with the new Lamborghini Urus Performante – in its full 2,150kg glory – speaks volumes about the confidence of the company in the super-SUV selling like hot cakes.

What exactly is new? Well, the drivetrain of the Urus Performante has a fourth setting on the button called Tamburo for the driving modes. In addition to the usual Strada, Sport and Corsa settings, there is now also Rally. This lowers the threshold of the ESP and uses the torque-sharing rear differential to send more power to the fun side of the car. The results are rather, uh… slippery.

Is the new Lamborghini Urus Performante driving?

It goes a little too wide in the tighter corners, but that’s probably more down to the driver than the car. He even makes a neat landing after a not entirely intended jump. One of the bigger changes to the Performante is the fact that it has steel springs instead of the air suspension of the standard Urus, for more linear handling.

Together with the 48-volt anti-roll stabilization system, that means a degree of body control that’s a little uncanny for something this size. Steering and throttle have been reprogrammed for faster response, and the active rear axle is more responsive than on the normal Urus.

Powertrain changes

The eight-speed automatic also shifts more aggressively. There’s a new Torsen center differential and active torque-vectoring at the rear, along with some aerodynamic tweaks. A new front bumper design makes short work of turbulence around the wheel arches and a rear spoiler generates 38 percent more downforce.

The Urus Performante is 20 millimeters closer to the ground than its standard brother and has a wider track both front and rear. A carbon fiber hood is standard, but if you want the roof to have that stuff too, you’ll have to pay extra.

The Performante always has an Akrapovič exhaust

An Akrapovič exhaust is also standard equipment, and its bass frequencies and overall resonance differ depending on the drive mode you’ve chosen. Among the little things, there are also titanium wheel bolts and three new designs for the wheels (including 23-inch ones).

All in all, a modest, but not insignificant 47 kilograms are saved. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has largely been left alone; the power went to a probably not accidental 666 hp (16 more than in the regular Urus) because the turbos work a little harder, and there is still 850 Nm of torque available.

It’s quite a device

Accelerating to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (against 3.6 for the regular Urus) and to 200 km/h in 11.5 seconds in something this heavy is strange at first. But it only takes a few rounds before you can really dive into the challenges of Vallelunga itself. Whatever your opinion of this part of the market, the Performante unequivocally shows that there really is a lot of engineering talent at work at Lamborghini. It’s quite a device to us, this.

Specifications of the Lamborghini Urus Performante (2023)

engine

2,998 cc

V8 biturbo

666 hp @ 5,500 rpm

850 Nm @ 1,900 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds

top 306 km/h

Consumption (average)

note

CO2 emissions nb

Dimensions

4,734×1,827x

1,425 mm (lxwxh)

2,851mm (wheelbase)

2,153 kg

85 l (petrol)

574 / 616 l (luggage)

Prices

NB (NL)

na (B)