Lamborghini presented a new limited edition special series of the Urus Performante dedicated to Essenza SCV12. The evolution of the super SUV del Toro, produced in just 40 units, will be reserved exclusively for customer-drivers who own the track hypercar of the brand from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The development of this special edition was carried out by the experts of the Lamborghini Ad Personam program who followed each Essenza SCV12 customer in order to be able to configure their Urus Performante in a unique way, enhancing the sporty character.

All carbon fiber

On the new Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 extensive use was made of elements in visible carbon fiber with a glossy or matt finish, which incorporates the treatment of the body chosen by the customer: the material was used both on the bonnet and on the roof, in addition and for the sill covers, mirrors and the carbon frame with the Lamborghini logo framed between the rear light clusters. The Centro Stile designers have developed a special livery ad hoc that is inspired by the color combinations desired by the customer, with the two-tone scheme to enhance the carbon parts which also features black elements in the lower part of the car.

The livery of the Lamborghini Urus Performante Special Edition

The body color and livery have been defined exclusively with each of this car’s customers and reflect those of their Essenza SCV12, including the distinctive number painted on the doors. Each model is also equipped as standard with 23″ High Gloss Black rims and black calipers, however each customer was able to freely choose the type and color of rims and calipers from among those available. The passenger compartment is characterized by the exclusive upholstery in Cosmus Black Alcantara with leather details, carbon decorations with a choice of glossy or matt treatment, aluminum elements finished in anodized black and Dark Package with the exception of the contrasting red door handles. Among the carbon fiber details, the carbon fiber decoration on the passenger side of the dashboard and the door sills decorated with the “Essenza SCV12” logo and silhouette stand out. To make the set-up even more unique, two commemorative carbon plates have been inserted in the passenger compartment: one with the Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo with the car number or, alternatively, with the customer’s name.

The performance of the Lamborghini Urus Performante

The new Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by a 666 HP twin-turbo V8 engine with 850 Nm of maximum torque and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 306 km/h. Performances that allowed the Urus Performante to win the record in the standard SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, crossing the finish line at an altitude of 4,302 m in 10:32.064 and beating the previous record by more than 17 seconds