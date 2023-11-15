The Dubai Police General Command added the Lamborghini Urus Performante to its luxury patrol fleet, in cooperation with Lamborghini Dubai.

The two parties launched the cars with exceptional, high-performance specifications during the Dubai Air Show, which is considered one of the most prominent international exhibitions in the field of aviation, air transport, defense and space.

The inauguration of the car was witnessed by Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Martino Picotti, General Manager of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and a number of Senior officers and employees of both sides.

Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani was briefed on the specifications of the Lamborghini Urus Performante, which has a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 666 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from rest to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 3.3 seconds.

Major General Bin Thani praised the close cooperation with Lamborghini Dubai, stressing that the Dubai Police General Command seeks to introduce the latest luxury cars into its patrol fleet to enhance the security presence of policemen in various regions across the Emirate of Dubai. He said that the Lamborghini Urus Performante car You will contribute to the efforts of Dubai Police in providing services in tourist areas and working to make community members happy and enhance its safety and security.

For his part, Rakan Turki, CEO of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, said: We express our pleasure in adding the “Urus Performante” car to the Dubai Police’s famous fleet of supercars. This partnership embodies our shared commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are certain that exceptional performance and design This unique vehicle will have a significant impact on the police’s ability to enhance compliance with laws in the region.