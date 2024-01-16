The Lamborghini Urus Performante wears another uniform. After the Italian State Police, it is the turn of the Dubai Police who have enlisted an example of the latest version of the super SUV from Sant'Agata Bolognese. The delivery took place in the last weeks of 2023, the year in which the Bull brand celebrated its 60 years of history and was carried out by the Lamborghini dealership in Dubai, renewing the partnership with the local law enforcement agencies.

The delivery of the Urus Performante to the Dubai Police

The delivery ceremony of the Lamborghini Urus Performante with the special livery of the Dubai Police took place during the Dubai Airshow 2023, in the presence of Paolo Sartori, Regional Head, Automobili Lamborghini Middle East and Africa who handed over the keys to the super model SUV to Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Dubai Police, supporting them in their crucial public safety mission – explained Sartori on the sidelines of the event – Following the delivery of a Urus to the police in 2022, this new edition of the Urus Performante will be used to carry out a variety of public tasks and, above all, will help improve the safety of the city, with this initiative further demonstrating the long-standing presence of the our brand here in the UAE.“

The special specimen

The example created for the Dubai Police is characterized by the special green to white livery with details on the bonnet and side doors featuring the police logo. A 360° blue LED light bar combined with an electric siren has been applied to the rear spoiler. The passenger compartment, however, has been customized with various elements indispensable for the Dubai Police, including an armored weapon box, a fold-down message display and a special compartment in the trunk for storing service equipment. The Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine which delivers 666 HP of power and 850 Nm of torque at speeds between 2,300 and 4,500 rpm, thus guaranteeing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h.