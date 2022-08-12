As already anticipated by a teaser published on social media, Lamborghini recently went to Pikes Peak attempting to break the official ascent record for the SUV category. With the future version of the Uruswhich will be the most performing of the current generation, the Sant’Agata Bolognese company stopped the chronometers in time to sign a new recordrecognized by the company that organizes the uphill race.

The time was timed behind closed doors, out of the context of the competition (this year marked by a thick misty blanket). With the multiple champion of climbs Simone Faggioli driving, the Urus completed the asphalted 20km climb of Pikes Peak with a time of 10 minutes, 32 seconds and 64 hundredths. Faggioli, who is also the class winner in 2018 in the famous event in Colorado, beat the previous record by 15 seconds for the SUV category, which belonged to a Bentley Bentayga. The primacy therefore remains at Volkswagen.

New Urus, same habits. Our new top-secret V8 model is setting records even before its debut! The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has seen a new test time set by our Super SUV.#Lamborghini CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption combined: https://t.co/MLO6PI23fq – Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 10, 2022

The car is, as mentioned, a modified Urus compared to the standard model, with the addition of a roll bar and some safety equipment necessary to climb in accordance with the regulations. In addition to the camouflage, the air vents on the bonnet and the changes to the aerodynamics (spoilers and deflectors) can begin to show. The engine is the standard twin-turbo V8. The tires fitted for the occasion were a variant of the Pirelli Trofeo R, measures 285/40 and 325/35 on 22-inch wheels. These are particular compounds capable of working even at low temperatures.

Urus therefore continues to be the pivot of Lamborghini communication: it is the car that perhaps best interprets the concept of Super sporty SUV, and already in its basic version. The more extreme version that is about to arrive will presumably have an even higher price, with many small aesthetic changes inside and outside the cockpit.