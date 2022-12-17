It is a fact that the supercars of the most prestigious brands are not for everyone. On the other hand, the purchase price is high and maintenance costs, from fuel to all connected expenses, are not a luxury that anyone can afford, otherwise we would have the streets invaded by Ferraris, McLarens, Aston Martins or Lamborghinis. Precisely the cars of the Bull would have been defined as expensive by those who could normally afford a car of this kind, such as the granddaughter of Ferruccio Lamborghini, Genevawhich in recent months has risen to the headlines for its participation in Big Brother Vip but above all for some statements precisely about its standard of living.

The sister of the more famous Elettra Lamborghini would have answered some questions about her car and in particular about her possible use of one of the supercars from the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. Geneva had replied on that occasion that she did not use the car often because he wouldn’t have the money to fill up on petrol. “I take 1250 euros a month and I’m not ashamed to say it. I can’t afford many things, not even to drive the Lamborghini. I don’t waste and I’m careful with my money. It’s not that because I’m a Lamborghini I have unlimited money.” After the elimination, however, there has recently been his return to the House and for a limited period and the discussion has inevitably fallen on his statements regarding the difficulties in managing the high costs of a supercar.

“When I said that I can’t afford the Lamborghini it is because objectively to afford that car and use it…” – explained Geneva, underlining that the high standard of living does not belong to her – Gasoline is expensive, with a full tank it takes you fifteen minutes”.