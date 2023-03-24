If Lamborghini today is the car manufacturer it is and can boast of the global prestige it has acquired over the years, it owes much to its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The headquarters par excellence of the Bull brand, which in 2023 celebrates its sixtieth anniversary: six decades during which vehicles of all kinds have come off the plant’s assembly lines, thanks to a structure that over time has been renewed, expanded and rethought on the basis of new production, environmental and technological needs without ever losing which was its initial nucleus.

The factory in the beginning

Originally, the production saw two internal assembly lines, one for the engines and mechanical parts and the other for the assembly of the cars with related machinery for the production of the parts and the development of the vehicles. The first improvement step of the plant takes shape on 18 October of 1968, when Lamborghini announces the imminent completion of the construction of three new warehouses which add 3,500 square meters of covered area, also necessary for the construction of a modern and well-equipped experimental department. With a leap of fifteen years we arrive at 1983the year in which the Casa del Toro starts the development and use of carbon fiber for the first time: in this sense, in Sant’Agata Bolognese and more precisely in the new Composite Materials Experience Department, the first prototype frame in carbon of the Countach Evoluzione, in fact the first Lamborghini project where composite materials are used as well as the first ever project of this kind for a road car.

From the 90s to the early 2000s

In the 1990 the laboratory for experimentation and development of anti-pollution systems was created, and the necessary equipment for the development, study and experimentation in the field of electronic systems and new composite materials were purchased. Thus we enter the new millennium, the year 2003: the Centro Stile Lamborghini is born in a reserved area of ​​the new building that houses the customer assistance centre, the one dedicated to the historic cars of the Bull and to the marine engine sector. Meanwhile, production grew from year to year, arriving in 2006 to exceed the 2,000 units built mark. Double implementation in 2008: work was first started on expanding the Finishing department, an area dedicated to the final check of cars leaving the assembly line, and then the new integrated logistics platform was inaugurated, now located inside the plant in a new building specially accomplished.

Up to the present day

However, the production of cars is not the only novelty that Lamborghini conducts in that of Sant’Agata: in 2011 Parco Lamborghini officially makes its debut, which still today allows the bullmaker to carry out two of its most important projects in the field of sustainability and research on environmental impact on the territory: bio-monitoring with bees and the Forest research project of Oaks. And finally we come to the present day: in 2018 the Urus SUV arrives at the plant, helping to increase the covered area of ​​the factory up to 160,000 square meters. Precisely in relation to Urus, its painting plant was inaugurated the following year. Now the gaze is projected to the future, in view of the electrification process that will overwhelm the Lamborghini range: the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant is ready for anything.