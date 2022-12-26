The present we live in and the future we long for would not be possible without the figures of the past. A concept that is particularly dear to Lamborghinis, which not only doesn’t want to forget its models that have made the history of the automobile, but which it even aims to relaunch in a postmodern key. In these days the Toro car manufacturer wanted to wish all its fans a merry Christmas and happy holidays through a very special video that wants to send a very specific message: there is no future without the past.

The message is actually twofold, because through this clip Lamborghini also aims to highlight and the importance of small gestures. The plot of the greeting video published by the Sant’Agata brand speaks for itself: “An elderly barber is forced to close his historic barber-shop due to inactivity. A boy, who as a child was a loyal customer, to save the fate of a place dear to him, tries to generate visibility in front of the shop by parking his Lamborghini Huracán Technique. Attracted by the Verde Selvans car, many young people and influencers begin to post photos and videos geolocating themselves in front of the barber-shop where, driven by the desire to renew their look, they begin to enter in large numbers and, in doing so, manage to avoid bankruptcy at the old barber”.

Also last year Lamborghini wished its enthusiasts a merry Christmas and happy holidays with a dedicated video, which had obtained around 4 million views on the official Instagram profile and 2.6 million views on YouTube: the goal for the clip this year it is increase these numbers. An absolutely within reach milestone for the Taurus brand, which in 2022 saw its community on the various social media channels continue to grow and strengthenreaching 32.5 million users and obtaining more than 57M total interactions on Instagram, more than 21M views on the Youtube channel and 27.42M visits on TikTok.