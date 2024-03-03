In the heart of Italy, precisely in Sant'Agata Bolognese, stands a temple of speed that has never stopped looking to the future: Automobili Lamborghini.

This company, known throughout the world for its super sports cars with breathtaking design and exceptional performance, today it stands out not only for engineering excellence but also for its commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation.

Since the 80s, Lamborghini began to explore the potential of carbon fiber, materializing futuristic visions that led the company to excel in the sector for its lightweight engineering technologies. The target? Overcoming the boundaries of the status quo, embracing a production philosophy that focuses on sustainability without compromising performance.

Lamborghini's recent initiative, illustrated in the video “Beyond innovation: Connecting the dots”, reflects precisely this pioneering spirit. Through the words of Elena Del Monte and Silvia Pecorari, respectively Head of Body in White, Trims and Composites and Corporate Strategy and Sustainability Project Manager, the video leads us to discover how innovation and sustainability are two sides of the same coin in the Lamborghini ecosystem.

“Innovation for us means curiosity, the audacity to explore new horizons to continuously improve our performance and our environmental footprint,” he says Elena Del Monte. His passion for travel and observing realities from different perspectives is reflected in Lamborghini's design philosophy, where the constant search for new technologies translates into cars that are true works of engineering art.

Elena's work and his team led to the development of the Revuelto monocoque, an engineering masterpiece which, thanks to the innovative use of carbon fibre, guarantees a 10% weight reduction and a 25% increase in torsional rigidity compared to the Aventador predecessor . This not only improves the performance of the cars but also contributes to reducing energy consumption and waste, embodying Lamborghini's vision of “connecting the dots” between innovation and sustainability.

Silvia Pecorari underlines how sustainability is a collective responsibility and a concrete commitment of the company, which is reflected in the ambitious Direzione Cor Tauri 2.0 strategy. This initiative includes a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions per car by 2030 and the introduction of hybrid drive systems on all models to reduce fleet emissions by 50% by 2025. Lamborghini is not just pursuing the excellence in performance but is actively committed to a more sustainable future.

Lamborghini demonstrates that technological innovation and commitment to sustainability can go hand in hand, leading the automotive sector towards a future where passion for sports cars merges with environmental responsibility. Lamborghini's vision, which sees innovation as an integral part of its DNA, anticipates the trends of the future, promising a legacy that goes beyond speed and performance, touching the chords of sustainability and commitment to future generations.