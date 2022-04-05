The Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final in 2022 will change its name to Grand Final.

The 2022 season of the single-brand store of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company started last weekend in Imola.

On the Enzo and Dino Ferrari that winds its way along the banks of the Santerno, the protagonists of the Super Trofeo Europe were able to take measurements on the brand new Huracán Super Trofeo in the Evo 2 version.

This year there will be two championships, because in addition to that of the Old Continent there will also be the Super Trofeo North America, which will start in Laguna Seca on the weekend of April 29-May 1.

Once the series calendars have been completed, as always at the end of the year, the gathering of all Toro competitors will be organized in a single event, which had always been baptized the World Final.

# 29 Rexal FFF Racing, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Evo2: Daniel Pedrosa, Antonin Borga See also Women's Day: the controversial message of the New Zealand Rugby Team Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

To assume the status of the World Final, however, the FIA ​​requires that there are at least three continents covered by a single-brand competition throughout the year.

Since the time of the Coronavirus pandemic it has been known that there has been no way to organize those in the Middle East and races in Asia, having to be content with racing only in Europe and America.

Hence, the appointment scheduled in Portimão for November 5-6 will be renamed Grand Final, at the end of which we will have the global winners of the PRO, PRO-AM, AM and Lamborghini Cup categories.