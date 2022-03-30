The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa inaugurates its 14th edition in Imola this weekend (1/3 April). The first of six double events of the 2022 season sees the official debut of the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. Many news, including the partnership with Sky for the airing of all the races.

Debut on the Santerno circuit also for Dani Pedrosa. The Spaniard, three-time world champion of the MotoGP and in his first experience in the car, will alternate at the wheel of a Rexal FFF Racing Team car with the Swiss driver Antonin Borga, later taking part also in the third stage of Misano and in the final one of Portimão.

“It is a new experience for me – comments Pedrosa – My greatest aspiration is to have fun and experience the adrenaline of racing. The opportunity arose thanks to Lamborghini and with the help of the FFF Racing team this possibility opened up. to participate partially in the championship with the support of my teammate Antonin Borga, who has experience in motor racing, so I hope to learn from him and the team and enjoy the experience ”.

The first time the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa landed in Imola dates back to 2017, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the World Finals and this year almost 40 crews are expected. After winning the Pro title last season, the Oregon Team returns to the start of the same class with an unprecedented pair formed by Alessandro Tarabini and Filippo Berto, the latter making his first appearance in the series. Bonaldi Motorsport instead relies on two expert drivers such as Loris Spinelli and the reigning vice-champion Max Weering, together already winners of the two Nürburgring races.

A Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also for VS Racing with Jean-Luc D’Auria and Stéphane Tribaudini, both also making their debut. Two cars from the Leipert Motorsport team; one entrusted to rookie David-Mihai Serban, the other divided by the all-American crew made up of Jean-Francois Brunot and Kerong Li.

Still in the Pro class, the BDR Competition with the young Belgian Amaury Bonduel makes its entrance. After last year’s debut, Milan Teekens (class of 2003) is ready to try again, in a crew on a Target Racing team car with the new arrival Marzio Moretti, just turned 20.

In the Pro-Am class, a car for the Lamborghini Roma Team with the drivers Damian Ciosek and Magnus Gustavsen. The Oregon Team joins the more experienced Lewis Williamson to Massimo Ciglia, already among the protagonists last year. Return to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe for Emanuele Zonzini from San Marino, paired with Emanuel Colombini in a VS Racing Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

With Micanek Motorsport the pairing of Czechs Bronislav Formanek and Josef Zaruba is reconfirmed. Brendon Leitch and Gerhard Watzinger hit the track with Leipert Motorsport, which also fielded a second car for veteran Jürgen Krebs and Tim Torsten Müller.

Also present was the Target Racing team with Dmitry Gvazava and the new arrival Milan Petelet. Rexal FFF Racing Team focuses on the consolidated duo formed by Oscar Lee and Dan Wells. Finally, with GT3 Poland Grzegorz Moczulski and Rafal Mikrut are expected.

The Am class is particularly crowded. In terms of new teams, Arkadia Racing will be present with Stéphan Guerin. Four cars from Boutsen Ginion, one for Marc Rostan and Claude-Yves Gosselin, who is determined to defend the title won last season; rookie Elie Dubelly will alternate at the wheel with Pierre Feligioni, while Daniel Waszczinski is joined by Regis Rego De Sebes, also making his debut in the series. Debut with the Belgian team for François Grimm.

Another new entry is that of Enrico Bettera (Oregon Team). Gabriel Rindone is back with Leipert Motorsport. Oliver Freymuth is reconfirmed with AKF Motorsport, while the 2021 Pro-Am champion Andrzej Lewandowski is at the start with the GT3 Poland, which also lines up another car for Holger Harmsen. Raffaele Giannoni completes the line-up with Automobile Tricolore.

In the Lamborghini Cup, Dutchman Hans Fabri with Imperiale Racing is ready to defend the title won in the last two editions of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe. Title that will try to recover his compatriot Gerard van der Horst (champion 2016, 2017 and 2018) and the brothers Benoît and François Semoulin of the Semspeed team, victorious in 2019.

After a growing 2021, with Rexal FFF Racing Team, Luciano and Donovan Privitelio are reconfirmed, in the order father and son, while Kumar Prabakaran joins the Chinese team on another car.

The Imola weekend program starts on Friday with two free practice sessions of one hour each. On Saturday at 10.40 the green light for the two qualifying sessions, each lasting 20 minutes.

The first of the two 50-minute races with a mandatory pit stop will always start on Saturday at 16.05. Race 2 will start on Sunday at 11.50. Both races will be streamed live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and Facebook page and broadcast live on Sky Sport Action (channel 206) and streamed on NOW.