The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe renews its appointment with history, arriving this week at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the only track to have hosted all the editions of the Sant’Agata Bolognese one-make brand up to now since 2009.

On the more than seven kilometers of the Belgian track, the continental series that since last year has featured the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 reaches the second of the six double rounds of the season and does so on the same weekend as the 24 Hours reserved for GT3 cars.

After the inaugural stage of the Paul Ricard, which at the beginning of this month recorded the presence of 48 crews, a full number of drivers and teams is once again expected at Spa, with the number of cars still growing (one unit more than to the French stage).

Cars on the grid Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

The combination of the Oregon Team formed by Sebastian Balthasar and Marzio Moretti, who inaugurated the season by conquering a second place and a victory in the order, presented himself as leader of the Pro class.

The Italian made his first victory in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe at Spa last year and, together with his teammate, is now aiming to consolidate his lead in the standings.

But the returning Mattia Michelotto and Gilles Stadsbader are only seven points behind them, with the VSR team ahead of everyone in the first race at Paul Ricard. For Stadsbader, a nineteen-year-old Belgian in his first season in the continental one-make brand, the one at Spa also represents his home track.

Just behind is the New Zealander Brendon Leitch, twice third in France with the colors of the Leipert Motorsport team, who is also fielding a car for Patrik Matthiesen and Yury Wagner, at the same time making the Chinese Han Songting and the Malaysian debut in a third Lamborghini Melvin Moh.

Action on the track Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Eyes also on the other two local drivers Ugo de Wilde, reconfirmed together with the Portuguese Rodrigo Testa in an Iron Lynx car and fresh from the second place obtained on the Le Castellet track, and on Amaury Bonduel (BDR Competition). The latter, like Moretti, took his first victory in the series right at Spa in 2022. Among the novelties is that of the other Belgian driver Cedric Wauters, making his debut with Totaalplan Racing.

With a second place and a victory obtained in France, Alex Au and Frederik Schandorff lead the Pro-Am standings. The Target Racing duo arrives at the start with just three points ahead of multiple champion Andrzej Lewandowski and Loris Spinelli (the latter last year winning the Pro title), with the VSR team scoring in the first of the two races at the Paul Ricard.

The two crews of the Iron Lynx follow just behind: 11 lengths from the leadership the one formed by Emanuel Colombini and Emanuele Zonzini and still one point down Yelmer Buurman and Nigel Schoonderwoerd. Immediately in the top-5 the duo Karol Basz-Bronislav Formanek (Micanek Motorsport), while Edoardo Liberati and Martin Ryba (Brutal Fish Racing Team) arrive in Belgium with a second place to their credit.

Action on the track Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

In the Am class, the Franco-Belgian crew Pierre Feligioni and Renaud Kuppens is the leader after having conquered a victory and a third place in the Alps with the Boutsen VDS team. Just one point behind Ibrahim Badawy, the young Egyptian rookie who made a positive impression on his debut with the Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing car.

A little further back is Gabriel Rindone, with Leipert Motorsport victorious at Paul Ricard in Race 2 and in turn followed just one length behind Claude-Yves Gosselin and Marc Rostan (Iron Lynx) and four behind his team mates Jean-François Brunot and Kerong Li.

With two victories, Luciano and Donovan Privitelio (father and son) lead the Lamborghini Cup standings. The Iron Lynx duo arrives at Spa with 31 points, exactly ten more than the German of the Leipert Motorsport team, Jürgen Krebs, who however is not confirmed at the start of this second appointment.

At 13 and 14 lengths, Paolo Biglieri-Petar Matić (Bonaldi Motorsport) and Jason Keats-Charlie Martin (Brutal Fish Racing Team) follow in the order, who at Paul Ricard won a second place each. Just behind, the four times champion of the same class Gerard van der Horst (Van der Horst Motorsport).

Action on the track Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Thursday will start with two free practice sessions of 60 minutes each. The two qualifying rounds are instead scheduled for Friday, with the start of the first of the two 50-minute races at 16.35. Race 2 will start on Saturday at 10.35, preceding the 24 Hours of Spa which will end on Sunday.

Both races will be broadcast in live streaming on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and Facebook page and live on Sky Sport Arena TV