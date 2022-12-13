The life of Ferruccio Lamborghinis is preparing to land on Amazon Prime Video. “Lamborghini – The man behind the legend”: this is the title of the film which will be available on the platform starting next January and which recounts all the vicissitudes that have accompanied the founder of the Toro car manufacturer, with a particular focus dedicated to rivalry with Ferrari. The direction was entrusted to Robert Moresco, while Frank Grillo had the burden and honor of interpreting Ferruccio Lamborghini. And the final result also satisfies Tonino, son of Ferruccio.

“I’m picky and picky in general, let alone when it comes to family history. I had to mess around a bit but I must say that in the end the film succeeded in its intent: to tell my father and his work”, he told the microphones of Repubblica. The protagonist of the film is not the man-car, but the man and that’s it: it is an explicit request from Tonino, who tried to push the authors into making a feature film as close to reality as possible. Of course, there are some spectacular elements, one above all the meeting with Enzo Ferrari: “Well, it didn’t quite go as described in the movie. Ferrari and my father are seen racing cars on the road. Here you are, this thing never happened. But then he was my father’s only antagonist. This is right because our company was born from this contrast, from this conflict”.

Even Tonino recounts that once the number one of the Prancing Horse railed against Ferruccio saying: “You don’t know how to drive my cars. Think about driving tractors”. In short, the rivalry was very heated from many points of view, in some cases even secondary. What is certain is that this film aims not to leave anything out, even if according to Tonino there is a big lack: “I would have put more Ferruccio’s story during the Second World War. Many things happened in those six years, he met my mother, he started working on mechanical means. He risked his life to save his captain and other soldiers who had to escape. I would have put this part more“. Even without it, we are faced with a film that at least deserves a careful look: appointment in January on Amazon Prime Video.