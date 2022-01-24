The hybrid heir of the Aventador in 2023, a plug-in hybrid Urus in 2024, a hybrid Huracan in 2025 and a pure electric in a new segment around 2028: these are the stages of electrification of the range announced by Lamborghini. The carmaker del Toro is preparing to enter a new era: in recent days, CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that 2022 will be the last year in which confidence will be given to traditional thermal engines, from next year onwards we will think only in terms of hybrid and electric.

“The electrification of the company’s two best-selling super sports cars and super SUV could reduce CO2 emissions to around half of current levels – the Lamborghini number one commented to Autocar’s microphones – “For sure, our customers are ready for hybridization: we have always said that the important thing is not to be the first, but to be the best when you decide to enter the game. And this we are convinced that it will happen “. Winklemann has announced that from 2025 the range of the brand del Toro will include only hybrid models, the last step before the company finally switches to electric. As for the hybrid heir to the Aventador, the CEO of Lamborghini specified: “We will focus on a completely new V12 engine, it is not easy to make one that complies with the latest emissions regulations, but in our opinion it is worth investing in it because it is part of our DNA ”.

Unlike the Sían and the Countach LPI 800-4, the electrified heir to the Aventador will count on a plug-in hybrid transmission in a configuration that will guarantee a more tangible increase in power and a car that in 100% electric mode will allow you to travel at higher speeds for longer periods. The hybrid variants Urus and Huracan that will debut in later years will also use a similar trim, but it has not yet been confirmed whether they will keep their V8 and V10 engines.