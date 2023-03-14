Monofuselage, literally single-fuselage. Lamborghini draws on aeronautical jargon to baptize its latest creation, the ultralight chassis with aerospace technologies. The shell will equip LB744, the first plug-in hybrid super sports car from the bull’s house, of which the four-motor powertrain has already been shown. The hybrid Lamborghini will mark a generational change also for the chassis approach, thanks to the use of different materials and technologies, which make it possible to reduce weight while simultaneously increasing torsional stiffness.

Forged Composites technology

Since 2008 Lamborghini has started to employ the Forged Composites in some structural applications. It is a composite material patented by the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese, with the carbon fibers soaked in a vinyl or epoxy resin. The difference from traditional composite materials lies in the length of the fibres, which are considerably shorter and more fragmented. Wanting to use a culinary comparison, imagining carbon fibers like spaghetti, it is as if they were broken. The fibers are thus discontinuousand, giving the material new mechanical and workability properties. The density remains similar to traditional prepreg carbon, but the resistance is lower, while the modulus of elasticity is also lower than that of aluminium. On the other hand, the short fibers ensure extensive and complex mechanical processeswith the material that can be treated by compression moulding. Through the molding of the Forged Composites indeed, it is possible to create components with complex geometries, with variable and homogeneously heated sections, not having to treat the piece in an autoclave. The operation requires relatively short times and allows to satisfy large production volumes. Furthermore, the short fibers mean that the material can also be easily milled and worked mechanically, even in the areas where the screws are fixed. The extensive use of Forged Composites allows the frame Monofuselage of Lamborghini LB744 to achieve better integration between all components. The production process also has less impact on the environment, requiring less energy, especially as regards the cooling systems.

From the Rocker Ring to the front structure

The backbone of the single fuselage frame is the Rocker Ring. It is a ring in the lower part of the car in carbon fiber with plastic reinforcements, in the acronym CFRP. It constitutes the supporting structure of LB744, on which all the other front, rear and upper elements are then grafted, such as the tank that houses the battery pack. The roof, on the other hand, is made with traditional pre-impregnated carbon fiber treated in an autoclave, while the decidedly innovative the front impact structure. In fact, this is not in a metal alloy, but uses the Forged composite, whose workability is exploited to create two longitudinal members with a truncated cone shape. The result is a structure with twice the impact energy absorption capacity of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, while weighing 20% ​​less. Finally, the rear frame, which houses the dual-clutch gearbox, an electric motor and the V12, is made of high-strength aluminum alloys. The dome area, to which both the suspension and the engine are anchored, is obtained by casting and has a closed hollow section.

Overall, Lamborghini’s Monofuselage chassis confirms the multi-technological approach, in which i Forged Composites play an increasingly central role, while the traditional elements with sandwich structures are reduced. In comparison with Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, the shell of LB744 is 10% lighter. However, this does not prevent the torsional stiffness to grow by 25%, passing from 32000 to 40000 Nm/°. The house of the bull describes the approach used with the acronym AIM: Automation, Integration, Modularity. Automation refers to the digitized and automated processes adopted for the processing of materials, while Integration emphasizes the centralization of multiple functions in a single component. In this, the molding of short fiber carbon plays an important role, which allows the creation of single pieces with complex shapes rather than assemblies of several parts with simpler geometries. Finally, modularity refers to the flexibility of the various technologies in imparting to the product those unique characteristics required for the LB744.