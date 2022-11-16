Make yourself comfortable, put on headphones, choose The Engine Songs playlists on Spotify and hold on tight: the enthralling melody of the Lamborghini engines. From the naturally aspirated V12 and V10 to the biturbo V8, declined in as many compilations that can be selected on the music streaming platform. Each one boasts a special cover created by graphic designer Vasjen Katro. The Engine Songs is the result of the joint work between the music producer Alex Trecarichi and the Lamborghini sound engineers.

The playlists, one for each engine, combine its emotional and unbridled sound with songs scientifically tuned to its rumble and vibrations. To select songs by the Engine Songs Trecarichi has applied the formulas of the engine to the sound of the engine Fourier transform, a mathematical function that the brain instinctively uses to break down a sound into its infinite sub-components. Trecarichi has reproduced the natural capacity of the brain using artificial intelligence in his study: “This procedure allowed me to identify the basic frequencies of the engine which coincide with the three precise phases of its expressiveness: ignition (at idle), speed at 4,000 rpm and maximum power”.

The one-of-a-kind experiment began with the artistic transposition of the V12 of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: the last descendant of the tradition of twelve-cylinder sports cars, which has powered Lamborghini’s most iconic models for almost 60 years. As established by science, the sound of the engine at idle speed corresponds to an F sharp (92.50 Hz): the same key of the song Infinite Canon by Lorenzo Senni, included in the V12 playlist. At 4,000 rpm. the pistons reproduce a G (98 Hz), a cruising speed to be experienced by reproducing Run Away by Ben Böhmer in the background. At the maximum peak of 8,000 rpm, the V12 pushes itself up to G sharp (103.83 Hz) of We Can All Dance. by Sam Collins.