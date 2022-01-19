Lamborghini announced an important handover at the head of the brand’s technical management. The Sant’Agata Bolognese company will have as its new head of the R&D department, as Chief Technical Officer, the engineer Rouven Mohr, with a long experience at Audi. Maurizio Reggiani, historic CTO (since 2006), will not change his jersey, however: in fact he will remain in Lamborghini as vice president of Motorsport.

The next strategic orientation of the entire Lamborghini Motorsport sector will depend on Maurizio Reggiani. The entry into the new position, in a period of transition for the racing sector towards an increasingly sustainable future, is therefore aimed at strengthening the Lamborghini Racing Team in the context of prestigious and highly competitive championships. For Reggiani it is yet another step within a company that welcomed him in 1995, after having worked for eight years at Bugatti in Artioli, the one based in Campogalliano, following his very first assignments in 1982 at Maserati, engine design and development department. Lambo’s career started with the role of Project Leader of Murciélago, a role he held until 2001, when he was appointed head of the research and development department for the propulsion and suspension sector.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, commented: “Maurizio Reggiani was behind every fundamental decision that allowed this company to achieve today’s records. He led the development of the most successful Lamborghini models, from the Aventador to the Urus, from the Huracán to the Countach LPI 800-4, models that have become icons in the history of this brand or will soon become one. His pioneering vision has given continuity to Lamborghini’s DNA, which has made the drive for innovation one of its founding values ​​since 1963. Today, his deep and long experience in the automotive field will support one of the key strategic sectors, where we aim. to become more and more protagonists. At the same time, we enthusiastically welcome Rouven Mohr into the Lamborghini family, whose appointment comes at a crucial moment of profound transformation of the company, in view of the upcoming electrification of the entire product range.“.

Rouven Mohr was born in 1979 in Saarbrücken, Germany. After a degree in Engineering from the Technical University of Kaiserslautern and a PhD in Numerical Mechanics, he joined Audi in 2008 within the Technical Management as Testing Engineer for Chassis Durability, to then acquire increasing responsibilities until his appointment in 2014 as Head of Project Management Whole Vehicle for Audi A3, TT, Q7 and Q8 models. In 2017 he already had a brief experience in Lamborghini, where for two years, as Head of Whole Vehicle Development, he followed the development of the Aventador, Huracán and Urus models, before returning to Audi.