The period of success he is going through Lamborghini is there for all to see. On the other hand, having just closed the best semester in its entire history and having recorded the highest sales, turnover, operating result and profitability ever could not go unnoticed. Many have wondered what were the ingredients that the del Toro brand managed to combine to perfection to invent this winning recipe. He thought about revealing the secrets of Lamborghini’s success Paolo PomaCFO and Managing Director of the brand.

“We are coming out of a two-year period of pandemic, during which, thanks to a timely reaction, we were able to continue on our path of growth and especially on the front of the operating margin, which has more and more a typical connotation of the luxury world – said Poma – We have set ourselves a clear goal of being best in class by 2025 and we are on track. The results of the first half of the year reinforce the conviction of being able to close the year with strong growth compared to 2021 ″. In the environment you can therefore breathe great optimism in view of this second half of the year, in which Lamborghini will try to further consolidate its position as top player in the luxury sector. How? By focusing on the main factor of financial sustainability which is the high product margins.

“Our goal continues to be to replace previous products with higher margin successors. We cannot derogate from this, we cannot compromise. It is necessary to continue this growth path with increasingly attractive products for the market, but at the same time also with higher margins “, added Poma. The CFO of the del Toro brand also analyzed the three factors which, according to him, have characterized the growth recorded by Lamborghini in the last five years: the development of the business, from the product range to the size of the company; the increase in product margins; and the management of growth through the control of investments and fixed costs.

“The role of the CFO has changed a lot over the past twenty years. He no longer deals only with finance, accounting, control, management, but has always hired greater weight from a finance point of view. Alongside this, over time he has also developed a business partner role, which has enabled him to evaluate the options and alternatives of the various stakeholders and choose those of greater value, with greater perspective, based on the resources available. – concluded Poma talking about the future – The new CFO will be increasingly tuned to mega trends, one above all for us in the automotive sector electrification, which will be a real revolution for the sector, and digitization. A manager increasingly integrated in the creation of 360 ° strategies “.