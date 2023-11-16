Lamborghini presents the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario at the 2023 World Finals, an Opera Unica Lamborghini Ad Personam example for ten years of Squadra Corse and celebrates the link between the road range and the world of Lamborghini motorsport thanks to a performance kit and a livery dedicated.

“The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is not only a tribute to our Racing Team – comments Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer Automobili Lamborghini – but a concrete demonstration of how the experience accumulated in motorsport can be effectively transferred to the road product, increasing the performance and driving pleasure”.

“We firmly believe that motorsport is the most sophisticated and demanding test bed and the know-how of our Racing Team is a precious heritage that deserves to be valorised on unique models and limited road series with a racing vocation”.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10th Anniversary

The livery is inspired by Lamborghini SC63, the Hypercar/GTP class hybrid prototype that Lamborghini will field in the most prestigious Endurance races in the world, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring, starting from the 2024 racing season. The colors chosen for the two-tone livery are the “Verde Mantis” and the “Nero Noctis” combined with a tricolor band that crosses the entire bonnet and roof.

On both doors we find the “10° Anniversario Squadra Corse” logo, to celebrate the Lamborghini Motorsport department, which boasts three consecutive victories in the GTD class at the 24 Hours of Daytona and over 50 overall titles in the GT3 category.

The Squadra Corse logo is present on the rear fin of the Huracán STO, which extends from the airscoop to the opposite edge of the rear hood.

The car also features a full carbon package that includes a “Mars Red” stripe, which spans the entire body and gives the STO SC 10th Anniversary an even sportier appearance.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10th Anniversary

The internal setup was specifically chosen for track use. The “Nero Ade” sports seats in Alcantara with “Verde Fauns” stitching are equipped with four-point seat belts while an aluminum roll bar protects the car’s occupants.

The interior configuration is completed by the carbon floor covering and an exclusive plaque, also in carbon, positioned on the rear firewall which certifies the uniqueness of the car.

The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is the first road car on which the Lamborghini Squadra Corse technicians, thanks to the know-how developed in 10 years of experience on the racing fields, have developed a performance kit to improve the dynamic qualities and performance on the track.

The aerodynamics have been optimized with the adoption of two new front carbon flicks mounted on the bonnet, which together with a rear wing, with an incidence 3 degrees higher than the standard model, contribute to increasing the aerodynamic load of the car both anteriorly and posteriorly.

The mechanical grip has been significantly increased thanks to a series of four adjustable racing-derived shock absorbers which replace the active series components. The shock absorbers are adjustable on four ways: rebound and compression at both high and low frequencies.

New tires developed specifically in collaboration with Bridgestone also contribute to the increase in performance on the track, which thanks to a new compound offer performance and durability over time lap after lap at the same time.

The car’s equipment is further enriched by an Akrapovic titanium exhaust which enhances the sound of the Sant’Agata Bolognese V10 on all frequencies.