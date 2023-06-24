The number of Lamborghini dealerships in the UK rises to eleven. With the opening of Lamborghini Hatfield, celebrated with a gala event at the new dealership headquarters, the presence of the Bull in the UK further grows thanks to the new showroom. It is part of the HR Owen group, one of the major groups specializing in the luxury car segment and sports. The new Hatfield site offers extensive showroom space and after-sales facilities, reflecting the strength of the brand in the UK and the expansion of the range offered by Automobili Lamborghini.

Winkelmann’s satisfaction

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann was also present in Hatfield for the inauguration: “This location represents a really important investment from our partner HR Owen, reflecting the strength of the brand in the UK, as well as our commitment across the Channel – commented the number one of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand – The fascination of Lamborghini, not only in terms of the desirability of the models but also of interest in the brand, continues to grow in the UK and in the rest of the world: this new dealership and the way it represents us is further confirmation of the attractiveness of Lamborghini as a manufacturer of super sports cars and a global luxury brand”.

The new Lamborghini showroom

Located in a new 2.06-hectare complex, the large 500m2 Lamborghini showroom in Mosquito Way, Hatfield, includes a mezzanine-level waiting room overlooking the exhibition area below and a studio dedicated to the Ad Personam world: here customers can choose from an almost infinite number of color and trim options to personalize their new Lamborghini. The 870 m2 facility dedicated to after sales includes a technical center with 14 workstations and a drive-in area where the arriving car is scanned and its conditions are automatically assessed.

The party at Hatfield

More than 200 guests, in addition to the board of Lamborghini and the top management of Lamborghini Hatfield and HR Owen, attended the inaugural event, during which an exclusive work by artist Mark Evans, who lives in Hatfield, was also presented. The work – an engraving on leather that portrays the image of a bull – is one of 180 works commissioned by Lamborghini dealers from all over the world as part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company which in 2023.

The cars on display

Among the cars on display, the new Lamborghini Revuelto could not be missing, the first V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car, still fresh from its launch but which has already recorded a number of orders equal to two years of production. Next to the Huracán Sterrato, made in just 1499 units, all of which have already been sold, a Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, the cars of the current Huracán range and those of the Super SUV Urus have found their place. The other Lamborghini dealerships in the UK are those in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leicester, Chelmsford, Tunbridge Wells, Bristol and Leeds, as well as three further offices owned by HR Owen in London, Manchester and Pangbourne. This represents the importance of the UK to Lambo which in 2022 saw the number of deliveries increase by 15%, with 650 cars sold making the UK the fourth largest market for the company.