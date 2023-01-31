The transition towards so-called zero-emission mobility is also involving brands specializing in high-performance vehicles such as Lamborghinis. The car manufacturer of the Bull has in fact confirmed in its Cor Tauri Management plan that it will soon transform itself into a totally green company, with a range of models that will also welcome the first electric supercar by 2028. From this point of view, however, the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese has recently clarified a very important aspect.

In an interview given to Motor1 by the Chief Technical Officer of Lamborghini, Rouen Mohr it was highlighted that full electrics will be an integral part of the future of the brand but that at the moment the launch of an EV supercar is not the absolute priority given that technology would not allow the concepts of lightness and dynamism inherent in the history of the Bull to be best expressed . “We believe that the time to switch to pure electric is not yet the right time for super sports cars – reads the interview released by Mohr – And we believe that the time will not be right even in five or six years. We don’t want to create high-performance models that are overweight.”

This does not mean that Lamborghini will not have its electric but that this will not be a two-seater with very high performance like the current coupés in the range but rather a 2+2more suitable according to the car manufacturer of Sant’Agata Bolognese to current needs: “For the moment, we believe that the combustion engine with hybrid module is still the best choice for the super sports and sports segment. Cars designed to be used every day are different from supercars. Already today there would be room for an electric Lamborghini, but we have to wait for the right time to get on the market.”