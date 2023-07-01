Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe at Spa-Francorchamps was stopped after just 4 laps, otherwise raced behind the Safety Car given the flood that was raging in the Ardennes.

The one-make brand from the Casa del Toro tried to arrange for the second Belgian round to take place, but unfortunately it immediately became clear that the track conditions weren’t the best.

Among other things, with the tragic death of Dilano Van’T Hoff in the accident that marred the Formula Regional European Championship race, no one rightly wants to take any more risks and after 4 laps behind the safety car the definitive red flag arrived .

The classification was made official according to the order of that moment – which apart from a couple of cars hadn’t changed compared to the starting grid – with the decision, however, to assign halved points for the championship.

The PRO success goes to Cédric Wauters (Totaalplan Racing) ahead of Brendon Leich (Leipert Motorsport), while with the third place overall Liberati/Ryba (Brutal Fish) prevail in the PRO-AM Class, followed by Orudzhev/Abkhazawa (ART-Line ).

In the overall Top5 there is Moretti/Balthasar (Oregon Team), third PROs, while the PRO-AM podium is completed by Guerin/Maloigne with the Arkadia Racing Super Trofeo EVO2.

In the other categories, in the AM Cup Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport) won from Feligioni/Kuppens (Boutsen VDS) and Anapoli/Randazzo (VSR), with the LC which saw the dominance of the usual duo formed by Donovan and Luciano Privitelio (Iron Lynx) on Biglieri/Matic (Bonaldi) and Gerard Van Der Horst.