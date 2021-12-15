What does it mean to be an icon? But above all, is there a magic recipe to become one? There Lamborghini Countach it is by definition one of the most iconic models in the history of the company and, in general, of the entire automotive world. In a year in which the reconstruction of the first Countach, the LP 500, took place, by the Polo Storico, and the presentation of its contemporary version, the Countach LPI 800-4, a tribute to this Lamborghini heritage in which visionary design meets the technology of the future; The celebrations dedicated to its 50th anniversary ended with an excellent talk followed by immersive and experiential activities to make the world of Centro Stile and Polo Storico Lamborghini discover and tell the story.

The meeting opened with a presentation by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, then continued with a talk that saw the protagonists of the most authoritative figures of the Company: Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, on which the Polo Storico Lamborghini depends. Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer and member of the Committee of Sages of the Polo Storico, and Mitja Borkert, Head of Design. To these was added an exceptional external guest, Stephen Bayley, writer, curator, critic, design expert and founder of the London Design Museum, who opened the discussion by explaining the concept of classic: “It is something definitive and universal, where by definitive we mean a concept that goes beyond the flow of time and universal means that everyone likes it. “ Bayley then added: “If we can recognize a city by the buildings that draw its skyline, for example Paris with its Eiffel Tower and the basilica of Montmartre, Florence with its Cathedral with bell tower or London with Big Ben and the very high The Shard beyond the Thames; then it means that the design of those individual works is so extraordinary and extremely powerful, that it makes those buildings different from all the others. Their shape can hardly be improved, but some details can be developed, keeping the basic concept unchanged. This I think as I look at the two nearby Lamborghini Countachs: the 1971 LP 500 and the very latest Countach LPI 800-4. Fifty years of history compared and icons of their time, who with indistinguishable style and extraordinary performance, have earned their place in the automotive Olympus.“

“There are works of art that always remain current, the shape of the Countach is one of them. ” This is how Mitja Borkert described the style of this motoring icon. “Its distinctive feature ” he added “it is dictated by a single longitudinal line, which visually connects its front with the rear. It is a perfect inspiration, since, even by modifying the rest, it is configured as an element of visual continuity between past and present. It is the sum of the Design elements of the Lamborghini DNA, the tradition of stylistic language from its origins to the present day. ” Federico Foschini says: “The reconstruction of the first Countach required 25,000 hours of work and study and involved all the company departments. We wanted to recreate the LP 500 prototype presented at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, the same one that after years of road tests was destroyed in the crash tests necessary to obtain homologation. Few saw it live, but everyone fell in love with it from the photos. The attention and success we got when we presented this reconstruction was a clear and further sign of how this car is now a myth. What is even more striking is the fact that it has attracted indiscriminately different generations, usually distant in terms of tastes and the definition of beauty “.

For Maurizio Reggiani, who remembers the great impact that the Countach LP 500 had about him and his training, the new Countach LPI 800-4 has all the features necessary to enter the collective imagination. “The technical recipe of the LP 500, with its V12 engine in a longitudinal rear position and the gearbox positioned in front of the passenger compartment, has led to a new way of imagining super sports cars both in their form and in their performance. The doors with vertical opening, which debuted on the LP 500, and the mechanical lay-out have remained unchanged, confirming the original choice. The Countach LPI 800-4 adds modern technology, made of composite materials, improved aerodynamic research, a hybrid 12-cylinder engine with supercapacitor and four-wheel drive. All elements that have not changed the extraordinary spirit of the original Countach. “