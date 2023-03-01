Unveiled to the public for the first time in 2020, the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a car designed exclusively for use on the track and dedicated to customers who want to have an “arrive and drive” experience on five of the most prestigious tracks on a continental level .

The first appointment will take place from 4 to 5 June at Paul Ricard, in France. The next stage, four weeks later, is the Belgian one of Spa-Francorchamps, a historic and fascinating track, which on the same weekend will host the 24 Hours reserved for GT3 cars. At the end of July, the Essenza SCV12s will be the protagonists on the Nürburgring track in Germany, before moving to the Spanish circuit of Barcelona at the beginning of October.

All four rounds will take place in the context of the GT1 Sports Club organized by SRO Motorsports Group. Finally, a fifth event is added to these, scheduled for 18 and 19 November on the Roman track of Vallelunga, on the occasion of the tenth edition of the Lamborghini Grand Finals, where the celebrations scheduled for the 60th anniversary of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company will continue.

Lamborghini SCV12 Essence Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Each event will take place over two days, with the support and assistance of the technical staff and Squadra Corse engineers. All customers will have at their disposal a space of time reserved for driving on the track, always followed by the test driver of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, Raffaele Giammaria, with the support of the Factory Drivers of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. To complete the package, Lamborghini Squadra Corse will provide them with dedicated hospitality.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a non-homologated hypercar for road use powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of delivering a power of 830 hp, with a maximum downforce of 1200 kg at a speed of 250 km/h. Equipped with a six-speed sequential gearbox, it features a frame made entirely of carbon fiber with structural reinforcements to ensure greater safety. Equipped with ABS brakes, it has a push rod suspension system and magnesium rims.

See also MotoGP | Marini amazes: "Excellent sensations this year" Lamborghini SCV12 Essence Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Calendar 2023

June 4-5 – Paul Ricard (France)

June 29-July 1 – Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

July 30-31 – Nürburgring (Germany)

1-2 October – Barcelona (Spain)

18-19 November – Vallelunga (Italy)