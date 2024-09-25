Lamborghini has announced the arrival of its latest super sports car, Daredevilin the video game Asphalt Legends Unitedeveloped and produced by Gameloft, a leading company in innovation in the gaming sector. This model represents the second in the HPEV range of the Bull company, and will bring its extraordinary performance and distinctive design to the virtual world, with an exclusive event scheduled from September 25 to October 23.

Lamborghini Temerario Esports Challenge

On the occasion of this debut, the Lamborghini Temerario Esports Challengean international competition that promises to be exciting. Participants, after completing the first race, will have the opportunity to be among the first in the world to digitally drive the new super sports car from the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand: drivers will compete for the title of champion in Asphalt Legends Unite, the video game known for its cross-platform capabilities as well as cutting-edge art direction and a highly immersive gaming experience.

Collaboration with Bridgestone

In Asphalt Legends Unite, players will also be able to experience the long-standing collaboration between Lamborghini and its official technical partner, Bridgestone. The Temerario protagonist will in fact be equipped with high-performance Bridgestone tires, also developed specifically for the real version: users will thus have the opportunity to use an exclusive Bridgestone livery that celebrates this partnership.

Competition Details

There Lamborghini Temerario Esports Challenge includes a double qualifying round, open to all players on all platforms compatible with the video game. The dates of the qualifications are: Qualification No. 1: September 26 – October 2; Qualification No. 2: October 3 – October 9. At the end of each qualifying round, the four fastest registered competitors will qualify for the finals, which will be held in November at the Jerez circuit in Spain. In addition, all participants, regardless of the result, will receive an exclusive Bridgestone decal for the Lamborghini Temerario. As a reminder, Asphalt Legends Unite is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Store, Steam, App Store, Google Play, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, and Nintendo Switch.