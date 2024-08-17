Hybridization is complete. With the presentation of the Temerario at the Monterey Car Week these days, the range of the luxury garage of Lamborghini has come full circle. The new V8 twin-turbo hybrid super sports car will take up the legacy of the Huracán setting new benchmarks in its segment with a total power of 920 hp, a top speed of over 340 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. It is Lamborghini’s second HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) and the third model in the brand’s electrification strategy after the Revuelto and Urus SE.

An engine capable of reaching 10,000 rpm

“Every new Lamborghini must outperform its predecessors in terms of performance,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. Said and done: Temerario is the first and only production super sports bike to mount an engine capable of reaching 10,000 rpm: a quality normally reserved only for racing cars. “With the Temerario, we have exceeded our expectations of what can be achieved with a mid-engined sports car in terms of performance and design,” Winkelmann continues. “The Temerario writes a new chapter in our Direzione Cor Tauri project by completing the hybridization of the entire product range, even if we are still working on the development of our own fully electric model that will debut by the end of the decade.”

Revuelto and Urus SE also on stage

In addition to the Temerario, all other hybrid models in the range also took center stage at the Californian automotive event, including the flagship Revuelto and the Urus SE super SUV. The Revuelto features a 6.5-liter V12 mid-engine with 1,015 hp and reaches a top speed of 350 km/h. The Urus SE, on the other hand, features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates a total power of 800 hp, reaching a top speed of 312 km/h.