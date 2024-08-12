The successor to the Lamborghini Huracan is getting ready to make its debut. Just a few more days of patience and we will in fact get to know the new Daredevil: a prototype camouflaged version of the new supercar from the house of the Bull was recently spotted during some road tests, confirming that the development of the model has entered its final phase.

The new Lamborghini Temerario

The first element that catches the eye of this prototype is undoubtedly the only rear exhaust terminalmounted high on the fascia and positioned between the two rear lights and below the third brake light. About the rear optical signature: the two lateral units enjoy a shape very similar to that of the exhaust. Moving to the front of the car, the presence of a very aggressive bumper stands out, thin LED headlights and LED daytime running lights with a hexagonal shape.

Power at the top

Performance chapter. Under the hood the new Lamborghini Temerario will mount an engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which according to the same car manufacturer of the Bull will reach 10,000 rpm. And it will be in good company: in fact, three electric motors alongside it will bring the system power to exceed 888 HPthus giving the new supercar from Sant’Agata Bolognese a healthy advantage in terms of output over a rival of the calibre of the Ferrari 296 GTB.