There Lamborghini Temerario in addition to theheir to the Huracánbut it represents a technical revolution for Lamborghini with an engine 3995.2cc V8 sdeveloped in Sant’Agata Bolognese. This engine, combined with three electric motorsallows the car to reach a power of 920 HP and a top speed of 343 km/hwith an acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

Lamborghini Temerario features

Lamborghini’s Project 634, known commercially as the Temerario, is the second model in the range High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV)completing the electrification of the range after the debut of Urus SE.

Lamborghini Temerario

The L411 engine Lamborghini’s 3,995.2cc supercharged V8 replaces the Huracán’s V10, delivering 800 HP and 730 Nm of torque. An integrated electric motor improves low-end response and compensates for turbo lag, ensuring linear progression up to 10,000 rpm.

Frontal daredevil Front 3/4 daredevil Daredevil rear 3/4 Daredevil Sideways Rear daredevil Frontal daredevil Daredevil Sideways Daredevil rear 3/4 Cockpit dashboard Passenger seats Brake calipers, alloy wheels Carbon ceramic brake calipers, alloy wheels New Lamborghini Temerario

Two large turbochargers and a flat crankshaft, typical of racing engines, ensure high performance and a sharp sound. DLC coated balancersalso inspired by racing, allow you to reach speeds of up to 11,000 rpm.

Lamborghini Temerario electric motors

The Lamborghini Temerario’s twin-turbo V8 works together with three axial flux electric motorseach with a peak power of 110 kW. One is connected to the crankshaft to start the V8 and support low-end torque, while the other two, positioned on the front axle, provide all-wheel drive and electric motors.

The V8 engine is supported by three electric units, which bring the total power to 920 hp.

The total power is 920 HPwith a top speed of 343 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. The lithium ion batterypositioned in the central tunnel, has a capacity of 3.8 kWh and can be recharged in 30 minutes or through the regenerative braking and the V8 engine.

Drift mode driving mode

The Lamborghini Temerario offers several driving modes that can be selected using the rotors on the steering wheel. The upper left rotor allows you to choose between City, Street, Sports, Running And Esc Off Race, while the upper right rotor allows you to activate the hybrid modes Recharge, Hybrid And Performance. The launch control It is activated by pressing the checkered flag button for two seconds.

Lamborghini Temerario rear 3/4

The selected mode is displayed on the 12.3-inch digital dashboard, together with the central displays. In addition, the Drift Modeadjustable on three levels, to manage controlled oversteer and increase driving enjoyment.

The lines of the Lamborghini Temerario maintain a edgy design but well balanced, without excessive volumes. Aerodynamically, it has obtained a 103% increase in load rear compared to the Huracán Evo, which rises to 158% in the version Lightenedavailable with an optional that reduces the weight by over 25 kg.

Lamborghini Temerario frontal

The underbody, equipped with vortex generators and a Powered Diffuserimproves aerodynamic efficiency. A new system of Brake Cooling optimizes brake cooling, with a 20% improvement for the discs and 50% for the calipers compared to the Huracán Evo.

The Lamborghini Temerario introduces the new Body in Whitea load-bearing structure entirely made of aluminum. Thanks to a new high-strength alloy, the use of hydroformed extrusions and hollow castings with thin sections, the construction complexity has been reduced to a minimum, allowing optimal integration of the hybrid powertrain.

Red Lamborghini Brake Calipers

This led to a 50% reduction in structural components and 80% reduction in thermal weldingwhile improving the torsional stiffness of the frame by 20% compared to the previous generation.

The interior of the Lamborghini Temerario has been designed to offer greater space, with an increase of 34 mm in headroom and 46 mm in legroom compared to the Huracán, allowing it to accommodate drivers up to 200 cm high, even with a helmet. Thelarger cockpit allows you to stow more luggage both in the front trunk and behind the seats.

Cockpit dashboard

The central cabinet offers space for personal items. For use on the track, the application has been developed Telemetry 2.0which provides detailed data on 300 circuits worldwide and allows the recording and analysis of videos of driving sessions, also integrating biometric data via Apple Watch.

Price, how much does the Lamborghini Temerario cost

The Lamborghini Temerario is a super exclusive car, whose price in Italy will be around 300,000 euros. It will be available to order from September 2024 and available in the second half of 2025.

Lamborghini Temerario technical sheet

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Power Unit V8 twin-turbo + 3 electric motors Displacement 3995.2 cc Bore and stroke 90mm x 78.5mm Compression ratio 1:9,3 Maximum power 800 HP between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm Maximum combined power 920 HP Maximum torque 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm Lubrication system Dry sump Transmission 4WD, 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission Maximum speed 343 km/h 0 to 100 km/h 2″7 Braking from 100 to 0 km/h 32 m Front tires Bridgestone Potenza Sport 255/35 ZR20 Rear tires Bridgestone Potenza Sport 325/30 ZR21 Front rims 20 x 9J Rear rims 21 x 11.5J Brakes Carbon ceramic, with fixed monobloc aluminum calipers with 10 pistons (front) and 4 pistons (rear) Front discs 410 x 38 mm Rear discs 390 x 32 mm Step 2.658 mm Length 4.706 mm Width (excluding mirrors) 1,996 mm Width (including mirrors) 2.246 mm Height 1,201 mm Lamborghini Temerario technical sheet

Lamborghini Temerario Photo

