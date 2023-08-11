Leadership, the importance of teamwork, acceptance of life’s ups and downs with an always positive mentality: these are just some of the pillars that motivate us day after day Lamborghinis to move forward without ever slowing down one’s desire to do and to grow. Themes that the automaker del Toro wanted to address in the second episode of “Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast“, which was attended by Matteo Ortenzi, director of the Revuelto production line, as well as Davide Tardozzi, who is Team Manager of the Ducati MotoGP team.

Trust in the group

“For me the keyword is trust. Teamwork comes from building trust. The only way to manage the complexity of our world is to work very quickly, and the only way we can do it is through teamwork: being able to communicate even just by looking into the eyes of the people you work with – explained Ortenzi – In this role it is necessary to coordinate the team, ask to finish their tasks on time and in the right way to achieve our goals. We are in the middle of development, but without a specific function linked to a single component of the car or a single process. We have to get others to arrive at the right time, at the right level of quality. Teamwork is my main tool“.

La Revuelto is a risk

Also interesting is the speech that the director of the production line of the new plug-in hybrid supercar signed by Lamborghini, the Revuelto, imposed on another aspect: that of the search for complexity, given that, he says, the company is not interested in the simplest way forward. And Revuelto itself is a clear demonstration of this: “Every component had to be new: new engine, new structure, new hybrid platform. Because, I repeat, to be the best you have to take risks. And we took a risk by creating a car in which every single component is new. We are now confident that we have created a better super sports car than we have ever done before.”

Never settle

The desire to improve and never be satisfied is the basis of Lamborghini’s work, which sees no other way than this to grow rapidly. “The first car is like the first win, it’s a special moment for us. But satisfaction is never enough – Ortenzi explains – There is always something that can be done better. This is our mentality, and maybe sometimes it’s excessive, but we never stop to celebrate. We immediately think: ‘How can we improve this aspect a little?’. You also make the difference when you’re on the ground, not when everything is going well, because in this case it’s easy. The really important thing is react quickly“.