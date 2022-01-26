Seeing a supercar that is on fire can really hurt, even more so if it is a limited series of less than 100 units. The sad fate this time happened to one Lamborghini SVJ 63, one of the most exclusive cars of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer, literally destroyed by flames in an accident in Mexico. Fortunately, the owner and the passenger got out of the cockpit unscathed, but the same cannot be said of one of only 63 examples of this supercar from the Toro. As can be seen from the images disseminated on social media, there is absolutely nothing left of the Lamborghini SVJ except an unrecognizable tangle of metal sheets and other materials melted by high temperatures.

The incident occurred on Monday 24 January on the highway that goes from Cuernavaca and Chilpancingo, south of Mexico City. According to testimonies and Twitter posts, the car was spotted when it was already abandoned because it was engulfed in flames. Judging by what little remains of it and which can be seen from the photos taken at the crash site, it appears that the Aventador SVJ 63 has a dent in the front, a sign of a probable impact. The driver may have lost control of the Toro’s racing car, violently hitting the barriers. Following the impact, the car would soon fire, forcing the occupants to abandon it. The intervention of the local Fire Brigade was of no use, and once the flames had been put out they found themselves faced with the disheartening spectacle of a Lambo completely to be thrown away.

In fact, the fire spared nothing of the exclusive supercar of Sant’Agata Bolognese. We remind you that the exclusive Italian racing car is equipped with a V12 engine from 770 hp of maximum power, which allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of over 350 km / h. Produced in only 63 units, a clear reference to the year of the foundation of the Bull (the company was born in May 1963), the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 has a price of over 400 thousand euros.

Photo: 24 Morelos