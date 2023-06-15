The Lamborghini Super Trofeo is in better shape than ever and the European series also finally got underway at Paul Ricard a couple of weeks ago.

In addition to the championship of the Old Continent, the Casa del Toro continues to have the one in America, but above all the Asian competition has restarted, which after three seasons of stop due to the Coronavirus pandemic now has a new beginning.

The brand new Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 is filling the starting grids of all the series of the Sant’Agata Bolognese one-make series, a sign that the car – profoundly revised both on an aesthetic and technical level – pleases and convinces teams and drivers who take it for fun or also grow.

Motorsport.com and other media had the opportunity to talk about this and more with Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini, immediately making a point of the situation one year after the debut of Evo2, and what we will see in 2023.

Giorgio, you had a record grid for the first round of Paul Ricard, we imagine your satisfaction…

“We had never started with 48 cars at the first race of the season, in the past we had reached 50 units in the current year. We are very happy with all three championships because having even 35 in America and 20 in Asia after three seasons of the pandemic are important numbers that reward us for the work done in recent years”.

How did the idea of ​​switching to Hankook tires come about?

“In recent years we have always participated in the 24h in Dubai and in the events organized by Creventic with our customer teams, we have always found ourselves well in terms of the product. When there was the possibility of combining the needs of both parties, we found an excellent partner. We will see if the collaboration will also extend to other series, such as the Nurburgring 24h. We were interested in having a supplier for the Super Trofeo that would also guarantee homogeneity in terms of quality, given that in the one-make brand the best player on equal terms must win. at the beginning of the season Hankook had a serious problem due to a fire in one of its factories, but despite everything they guaranteed the supply for the three championships also hitting the targets of their product development compared to the one used in the Creventic races. in terms of performance, reliability and drivability”.

How did the teams welcome them?

“It was a positive introduction, with important performances already in Asia and America. Talking to the teams, in terms of performance and driveability, we have the impression that the margin between the gentleman driver and the professional, who was one of the goals we set ourselves.Together with the teams we introduced new springs for the shock absorbers in order to better match the technical characteristics of the tyre”.

The new Super Trofeo made its debut in 2022 and this year we have a lot of them, a sign that people like the product…

“It is a set of elements, the product undoubtedly makes the difference. It is a very beautiful and performing car, easy to drive, but which at the same time offers both gentlemen and younger people the opportunity to experience the as close as possible to a GT3. It has been like this since the beginning, then there has been an increasingly positive evolution, without ever upsetting the car”.

How does Lamborghini try to distinguish itself as a mono-brand?

“Clearly not only with the car, but also with the services. The hospitality we offer, the technical assistance on the track, a worldwide presence with three successful series, the Grand Final. It is a set of elements where the customer he evaluates the historicity, solidity and future projection of the brand in order to make prudent investments. Buying a GT car requires investing a certain amount of money having guarantees, today teams and drivers recognize in Lamborghini a future planning that not everyone can offer at the same level” .

The Super Trofeo is also useful for young people to start building a career…

“If we analyze the European grid today, for example, there are many interested in our program linked to young people, having seen that there is a progression, technical and economic support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse towards talented young drivers. Leonardo Pulcini is the latest example, but we have had a series of guys like Sandy Mitchell, Giacomo Altoè, Dennis Lind and many others who have become official riders through the Super Trofeo.It is hard to get there, but it is even harder to stay there, but the our job is to create opportunities for them, and they have to capitalize on the opportunity”.

And for the gentlemen?

“On the grid we also have more or less expert drivers who manage to obtain some great satisfaction even in GT3, thanks to a route created by us that works very well. This is also confirmed by the long waiting list we have for those who ordered the Super Trophy”.

The Super Trofeo Europa was supposed to start from Imola, which however was cancelled; What difficulties did you have in finding an alternative?

“In April, finding a venue that could host an important championship such as the Super Trofeo was not a given in terms of costs and logistics, bearing in mind that most of the teams taking part are also involved in other GT3 series, so it is difficult find weekends that don’t cause problems for someone.This led us to reflect with the teams and we chose Vallelunga in November, a period in which the championships are already over, and then we can compress everything within the context of the week of Grand Final. There is the further possibility of organizing very interesting side activities, such as off-road and track tests. They are all unique driving experiences for our customers and partners”.