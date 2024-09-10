The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe adds a race to the Barcelona schedule, the penultimate event of the 2024 season before the World Finals in Jerez de la Frontera.

At the Circuit de Catalunya, the one-make series of the Bull will be a support event to the GT World Challenge Europe for the second time this year and the provisional programme for the weekend of 11-13 October, which will see the Huracan ST EVO2s in action, has found space for an additional competition.

This will also be very important in the fight for the championship, because it is in fact the recovery of the race that unfortunately did not take place in Le Mans, the prestigious venue of the French 24 Hours.

Race action Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

At the Circuit de la Sarthe, in fact, serious problems with the grip of the Hankook tyres had occurred, which in Race 1 had created several scares with sudden failures, so the top management of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, together with those responsible for the official tyre supplier for the championship, had taken the difficult decision to cancel the second round for safety reasons.

In Barcelona, ​​the Super Trofeo programme includes Free Practice on Friday afternoon, Qualifying on Saturday morning and Race 1 on the same day, with the start scheduled for 16:50, always over a distance of 50′.

Race 2 is scheduled for 11.45 on Sunday, while the so-called ‘replacement round’ is scheduled for 16.50 in the afternoon, which will therefore keep the number of races on the season’s list unchanged.