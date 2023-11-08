The great return of Vallelunga

Everything is now ready for the last lines of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, continental single-make championship of Sant’Agata Bolognese cars. For the first time after five yearsthe two final rounds of the 2023 season will be held on the Roman circuit of Vallelungawhich will host other major events: in addition to the next scheduled appointment on November 11th and 12th with the next round from 14 to 17 Novemberdays in which the Super Trofeo finals will also be held Asia and North Americathe track will also be home to the most awaited event in the universe of the category.

The world final and the European rankings

Right here, this time from 18 to 19 Novemberwill in fact take place World Finals, that is, two decisive races for the awarding of the world champion title of this series which is very followed by enthusiasts, especially those who have Lamborghini in their hearts. Even before this real ‘Grand Finale’, however, all the European champion titles still remain to be assigned in each of the four classes involved, with a record number of 52 Huracan GT3 EVO 2 all with Hankook tyres. In the highest class, that is Prothe ranking sees the New Zealander as the leader Brendon Leitch, author of an exceptional first part of the season (with a record of seven consecutive podiums achieved) but 11.5 points ahead of the VSR team duo of Mattia Michelotto and Gilles Stadsbader and 13.5 from Marzio Moretti and Sebastian Balthasar (Oregon Team). In the Pro AM the gaps are even more limited, with Alex Lu and Frederik Schandorff (Target Racing) who will have to defend themselves from the return of Andrzej Lewandowski, eight points behind. The category is even more open AMwith Gabriel Rindone who leads the standings just two points ahead of the Egyptian Ibrahim Badawy and 10.5 points ahead of the pair Pierre Feligioni and Renaud Kuppens. Looking for confirmation in Lamboghini Cup there are instead Paolo Biglieri and Petar Maticwho will have to manage the 16.5 points that separate them from Luciano and Donovan Privitelio, father and son.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe: bumper grid ready for penultimate round at Vallelunga https://t.co/KEtWNAkd3w — Lamborghini Squadra Corse (@LamborghiniSC) November 8, 2023

Times and live broadcasts

As regards this weekend, after the free practice and qualifying scheduled for Saturday 11 November, the greatest attention will be on the races of all four classes, which will start Sunday 12. While the Am and Lamborghini Cups will start at 9.35amfollowed by the Pro and Pro-Am at 10.55amthe appointment with Race 2 (also lasting 50 minutes and with a rolling start) will be at 1.25pm for Am and Lamborghini Cup and at 2.45pm for Pro and Pro-Am. All races will be broadcast live on the channel YouTube Of Lamborghini Squadra Corse or on TV on Sky Sports Arena (channel 204).