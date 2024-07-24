The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa heads to the Nürburgring, which this weekend (July 26-28) hosts the fourth of the six events on the calendar. On the 5.1 km of the German track, the continental series reserved for the cars of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese arrives for the twelfth time, inaugurating the second phase of the season.

After the first three rounds in Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans, all in conjunction with the FIA ​​WEC World Championship, the single-make championship featuring the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 returns to be held on the same weekend as the GT World Challenge Europe, to subsequently tackle the Barcelona stage scheduled for October and the Jerez de la Frontera, where the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals will also take place in mid-November.

Ali-Söderström seek confirmation in PRO class

Arriving in Germany as the leaders of the Pro are Largim Ali and Oliver Söderström. The two Scandinavians from the Target Racing team took a win in the first race at Imola, which they followed up with two second places, including the one obtained in the most recent round at Le Mans, where they also jumped to the top of their class.

With three wins in a row, one in Imola and two in Spa, Amaury Bonduel will try to take back the sceptre. The Belgian from BDR Competition by Grupo Prom is the man of the poles (five in total) and is currently second in the standings with a gap of just 1.5 points.

Third, but 22 points behind the top, is the Oregon Team duo of Leonardo Caglioni and Enzo Geraci, who are aiming to return to the podium they climbed onto at the start of the season with a third place finish.

Right behind, at 23.5 points, is Mattia Michelotto, who was already victorious at the Nürburgring in 2023 and who broke the ice on the circuit de la Sarthe by conquering his first success this year with the colors of the VSR team. The Paduan on the German track will be joined for the first time by the British driver Micah Stanley.

Rounding out the top five is the Leipert Motorsport team crew of Jacob Riegel and Sebastian Balthasar, who are aiming high on their home track. Speaking of German drivers, Maximilian Paul is also expected at the Nürburgring, competing in the DTM this year and ready to alternate with 17-year-old Giuseppe Guirreri on the GG Motorsport Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

Returning instead is 2021 Pro champion Kevin Gilardoni, who takes Davide Roda’s place in another of Oregon Team’s cars to partner Pietro Perolini.

#6 VSR, Lamborghini ST EVO2: Mattia Michelotto Photo by: Lamborghini Racing Team

Formanek-Rosina lead the PRO-AM standings in a very tight classification

Nothing new in Pro-Am, with Bronek Formanek and Stefan Rosina still leading the standings after the Le Mans round last June. The Micanek Motorsport powered by Buggyra crew must however deal with Renaud Kuppens and Roee Meyuhas (Boutsen VDS), who in France obtained a third place, recovering four points and reducing their gap to 2.5 points.

Right behind, at 41 points, is the Iron Lynx duo of Claude-Yves Gosselin and Joran Leneutre. Further behind is the ASR duo of Miloš Pavlovic-Alessio Ruffini.

One victory each so far also for Andrea Frassineti and Ignazio Zanon, who won at Spa with the VSR team, and the Pegasus Racing crew formed by the French Dimitri Enjalbert and Anthony Nahra, prophets in their homeland at Le Mans.

Action on the track Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Randazzo-Tribaudini ahead of everyone in the Am class

Revolution in the Am class after the Le Mans stage, following the accident Roda had in free practice which prevented the driver from Como and his teammate Perolini from taking the start and thus defending the lead in the standings.

The standings saw Piergiacomo Randazzo and Stéphane Tribaudini leap to the top, with VSR protagonists of a positive trend that began in Spa with a victory and a third place and continued on the circuit de la Sarthe, where they achieved a second place. Behind them, Nigel Bailly climbed up to 8.5 points.

The Belgian ART-Line driver, in his second season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe in which he took his first victory at Imola in April, is one and a half points ahead of Huilin Han (Target Racing), who after having climbed onto the podium on two occasions is now aiming for his first success.

A success that, on the other hand, has already been achieved this year by, in addition to Perolini-Roda, Stéphan Guerin, author of a victory at Spa with the Schumacher CLRT team, and Marco Gersager, with the GM Motorsport team who scored in the Le Mans race.

Departure Photo by: Lamborghini Racing Team

Lamborghini Cup in the name of Biglieri-Matic

The Le Mans event saw the leadership of the Lamborghini Cup pass from the hands of Holger Harmsen, with the GT3 Poland scoring one win and a total of four podium finishes, to those of the ASR duo formed by Paolo Biglieri and Petar Matic, who last year at the Nürburgring scored wins in both races.

The latter achieved their second consecutive success in France, as well as important points which now place them ahead of the German by a margin of 4.5 points.

Four points behind is Charlie Martin, together with Jason Keats who already scored at Imola with the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 of the Brutal Fish Racing Team and at the Nürburgring alongside John Seale on an Iron Lynx car. A success so far also for Shota Abkhazava (ART-Line), who has always won in the opening of the Santerno, while Luciano and Donovan Privitelio, in order father and son, complete the first five positions of the standings with the Rexal Villorba Corse.

Departure Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

The program

The Nürburgring weekend will kick off with two one-hour free practice sessions on Friday, with the green light in the pit lane starting at 10.10am and 2.50pm.

The two 20-minute qualifying rounds will begin on Saturday at 12.15pm, followed by the first of two 50-minute races scheduled from 4.05pm.

Race 2 will finally start on Sunday at 11.35. Both races will be broadcast live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and live on Sky Sport.