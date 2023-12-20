Three years in motorsport is almost a geological era, even more so if they pass without racing.

The pandemic pressed the “pause” button on normality in the world starting from 2020 and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia was forced to a forced stop and the return to competition was uncertain until the beginning of 2023.

If the progress of the pandemic situation has had major repercussions in Europe and America, in Asia this has had an even longer-lasting effect.

For one of the most famous single-brand series in the world, the wait has been long. Asia is an important area for motorsports and, faced with the absence of racing, there was growing concern.

The return of racing to Asia was a great success in itself. The series was able to count on some teams and drivers loyal to the brand who were involved in local races.

Loyalty towards the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand was evident during the first round in Sepang, when the record of twenty crews at the start was reached.

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo #284, Marco Giltrap, Chris van der Drift, Absolute Racing

2023 in summary

The Sepang International Circuit which also hosted the first round in the history of the championship in 2014 and the double event in Malaysia represented the new beginning of the series.

In the Pro class the weekend gave a preview of what the season has been. The first weekend was dominated by Absolute Racing's Marco Giltrap and Chris van der Drift. The New Zealand duo won 11 of the 12 races held during the year, thus easily clinching the title.

For Van Der Drift it was the second Lamborghini title after the title won in 2019, while the young rookie Giltrap put himself in the spotlight, making himself talked about as a good prospect for the future.

In the Pro-Am class, DW Evans GP's Dan Wells and Oscar Lee dominated equally, clinching the championship with one race to spare. In the Am class, the Thai cousins ​​Aniwat Lommahadthai and Pasarit Promsombat prevailed, while Supachai Weeraborwornpong took victory in the Lamborghini Cup class.

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo #271 Supachai Weeraborwornpong, Siamgas Corse

The obstacle course for the restart

Announced in late 2022, the league's return was much more complicated than it seemed on paper. The organizers were aware of the interest generated by the Super Trofeo, being able to count on a sufficient number of entries for the opening round in Malaysia. Meeting demand for the entire grid in the Asia-Pacific region, however, would have required enormous effort.

In the Asian series, the Super Trofeo championship embraces an “arrive and drive” philosophy for both the teams and the drivers, and therefore all the cars, structures used as garages and hospitals are sent by the organization to a 'only solution. The teams and drivers only organize their own internal logistics.

The advantage for the teams is evident, both for organizational convenience and for the possibility of reducing costs, guaranteeing the possibility of having more time available on the most iconic tracks of the Asian region. This made it very attractive.

The battle is therefore guaranteed inside the tracks, while there is a certain camaraderie with the engines off. The Super Trofeo Asia paddock is unique, as all cars and teams share the same large marquee, meaning there is no way to hide from your rivals.

During weekend operations, the shared unit has several advantages, in particular for the drivers, who have access to a dedicated area to change and rest, to undergo massages from the Super Trofeo physiotherapists on site or to access, in case of necessity, to medical treatment by the championship doctors.

This is all designed with a view to making customers' rides comfortable and in line with their needs.

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo #219 Aniwat Lommahadthai, Pasarit Promsombat, Star Performance by Absolute

Without the drivers there are no races

Without a doubt, the key to the success of the return to racing lies in the enthusiasm of the drivers and teams, without whom the championship would not exist.

Some drivers, such as Dr. Chi Min Ma, a Chinese/Hong Kong surgeon-turned-racer, had initially signed up for the 2020 season, which was then cancelled, but, rather than giving up on their plans, waited for the championship to return. Dr. Ma then made his return to racing after an almost ten-year hiatus, competing in the Lamborghini Cup.

Former Super Trofeo Asia competitors also remained loyal to the series: the popular Supachai returned to win the Am title, while Hong Kong-based Englishman Dan Wells did the same in Pro-Am, after spending the last years racing in Europe.

The long break period also gave new teams based mainly in Asia the opportunity to participate in the championship. Historically, some European teams such as VS Racing and Leipert Motorsport would have been part of the Asian grid, but with travel to and from the continent still being readjusted, these places have been filled by local competitors.

Absolute Racing took the opportunity by debuting in the category after years of experience in other single-make series, winning the team title.

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo #221 Oscar Lee, Daniel Philip Wells, DW Evans GT; #219 Aniwat Lommahadthai, Pasarit Promsombat, Star Performance by Absolute

Towards a bright future

The 2023 Super Trofeo Asia concluded together with the European and North American championships in Vallelunga in November, but attention is already focused on 2024. Much of the enthusiasm for 2023 is due to the fact that the Asian series, stopping in Australia has become the first regional championship to be held on two continents, a uniqueness that will be repeated next season.

The race held at The Bend Motorsport Park was a great success. This confirmation will certainly increase Lamborghini Squadra Corse's exposure in a very important market for Automobili Lamborghini. The other events will take place in Japan, on the iconic Fuji track, in China with the stage to be held in Shanghai, Korea (Inje) and Malaysia (Sepang).

After the record attendance on the grid in 2023, the objective is to improve further, while taking into consideration the ideal number of around twenty crews competing, by virtue of the complex logistical system of the championship.

2024 will be a season of consolidation for the Super Trofeo and will begin in May in Sepang, to then continue in Australia with the second round.

The third round will be in Korea, which will be followed by races in Fuji and Shanghai. The last race before the World Finals will still be in Europe, on the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera.