The 2024 calendars of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, North America and Asia have been defined, with only the last round scheduled for the same weekend as the World Finals which will be announced in a few weeks in Vallelunga.

The most important news concerns the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, which for the first time will support the races of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, alongside it in three of the six double events, and will arrive at Le Mans in the same week as the 24 Hours. A stage combined with the WEC also for the North American series, on the occasion of the Lone Star Le Mans which will take place on the Circuit of the Americas, in Texas.

The collaboration between the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe and SRO Motorsports Group also continues, with the combination with the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe having been confirmed on two occasions, while there will be four rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America which will take place in the same context as ‘IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa calendar will always consist of six events and 12 races in total and will start from Imola (19-21 April), on the same weekend as the World Endurance Championship. Again with the WEC he will then arrive on the Belgian circuit of Spa (9-11 May), which is the only one to have hosted the continental single-brand championship in all its editions from 2009 to today.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Action on the track

The most prestigious event is the one that runs from 11 to 15 June, on the La Sarthe circuit, where the series featuring the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will arrive for the first time in support of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race in which the Sant’Agata Bolognese company will also make its first appearance with the new SC63 LMDh prototype.

The next two rounds will take place, in conjunction with the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, at the Nürburgring (26-28 July) and Barcelona (11-13 October), and will precede the last stage scheduled in the context of the World Finals.

Over the weekend of 15 and 16 March, on the occasion of the 12 Hours of the IMSA championship, the historic Sebring track in Florida will host the first of the six double events of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. Two months later (10-12 May) the series will arrive on the Californian track of Laguna Seca.

The stage in Watkins Glen, in the state of New York (21-23 June) has also been confirmed. The fourth round will take place at the Circuit of the Americas, as part of the FIA ​​WEC race, at the beginning of September. Three weeks later, the continental single-make championship will move to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Then the final stage, always surrounding the 2024 World Finals.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, which reaches its tenth edition next year, will contest the first five of the six events in five different countries, also touching two continents. The start in Malaysia, on the Sepang track, at the beginning of May.

A month later the series will move to Australia, to the Bend Motorsport Park circuit, to face the South Korean stage of Inje in July. In mid-August the Asian championship will arrive in Japan, on the Fuji track. The penultimate event is scheduled for September on the Shanghai track, before the stage coinciding with the World Finals.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Action on the track

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Imola (Italy) 19-21 April – FIA WEC

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) 9-11 May – FIA WEC

Le Mans (France) 11-15 June – FIA WEC, 24 Hours of Le Mans

Nürburgring (Germany) 26-28 July – GT World Challenge Europe

Barcelona (Spain) 11-13 October – GT World Challenge Europe

Round 6 to be announced

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Sebring (Florida) March 13-16 – IMSA

Laguna Seca (California) 10-12 May – IMSA

Watkins Glen (New York) June 21-23 – IMSA

Circuit of the Americas (Texas) 31 August-1 September – FIA WEC

Indianapolis (Indiana) 20-22 September – IMSA

Round 6 to be announced

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Sepang (Malaysia) 3-5 May

The Bend (Australia) 7-9 June

Inje (South Korea) 19-21 July

Fuji (Japan) 16-18 August

Shanghai (China) September

Round 6 to be announced