Gilles Stadsbader and Mattia Michelotto are the first winners of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, which in a very entertaining Race 1 gave various emotions in the 50′ staged under the cloudy sky of Paul Ricard.

At Le Castellet, the VSR pair stood out right from the start, with Michelotto immediately taking the podium before handing over his Huracan #6 to his Belgian colleague in the whirlwind of stops, with which he then managed to take the lead, overtaking the leader of that moment, Alex Au.

Managing the final by extending, Stadsbader got the better of the car of Balthasar/Moretti (Oregon Team) by 5″, who preceded Brendon Leicht (Leipert Motorsport), capable of recovering from the margins of the Top10 up to the third step of the podium.

Loris Spinelli deserves real applause behind the PRO Class trio: having inherited the wheel of the Huracan #16 from Andrzej Lewandowski well beyond the 20th place at the pit stop, the VSR standard bearer recovered with fast laps and overtaking until even in fourth place overall, taking the victory in the PRO-AM class right on the last lap.

Behind him are Amaury Bonduel (BDR-Group Prom) and Testa/De Wilde (Iron Lynx), while Au with Frederik Schandorff (Target) are second in PRO-AM.

The general Top10 also includes Thomas Laurent (Boutsen VDS), Tribaudini/Cabirou (CMR) and Largim/Soderstrom (Target), while Schoonderwoerd/Buurman with a tight-lipped second part of the race reach third place PRO-AM defending themselves from the assaults by Formanek/Basz (Micanek Motorsport).

Incredible finish in Class AM, where in a lap on the penultimate lap Gabriel Rindone comes into contact with Martin Ryba’s car breaking the left rear and losing a success that seemed to be frozen by now.

Kuppens/Feligioni (Boutsen VDS) took advantage of this, celebrating in front of Ibrahim Badawy (Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing) and Li/Brunot (Leipert Motorsport).

In the LC Cup class, dad and son Privitelio rode the Iron Lynx car, followed by Matic/Biglieri (Bonaldi Motorsport) and Jurgen Krebs (Leipert Motorsport).

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO EUROPA – Paul Ricard: Race 1