Also in 2023 Lamborghini confirmed its commitment to virtual racing by giving life to The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports program, based on the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform with a renewed format.

Competitors from Europe, North and Latin America (NALA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) were able to compete with the online version of the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 lapping the European tracks using the Fanatec Arena set up in the GT World Challenge events Europe, of which the Super Trofeo is also a support event this season.

The ‘live’ events were held during the GTWC and Lamborghini Super Trofeo weekends at Paul Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps and Nürburgring, with the fastest of each event awarded a wild card to enter the regional final of The Real Race-Super Esports trophy which was held in Germany among 24 sim racers.

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

European drivers were invited to participate in a series of four online competitions, each preceded by a hotstint race, while for the NALA and APAC areas there was a single hotstint qualification (for each).

This year there was also the novelty of the collaboration with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the first partner dealers of The Real Race program who organized a simulator tour in the main schools and universities of those cities to find the talents to represent the United Arab Emirates.

All thanks to the support of AK Esports, a leading Italian company in the organization of competitions and in the management of Esport teams and events throughout Europe, with a particular eye on the world of Sim Racing, setting up the first SRO Esports championship in 2019 in collaboration with SRO Motorsports Group and Kunos Simulazioni.

Lamborghini eSports Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“We arrived at the Nürburgring final with 23 European finalists and in terms of prizes, the ones up for grabs are varied and interesting; certainly the most coveted is the possibility of joining the Lamborghini Esports team. Once you join this team, the subject will be able to compete in ad hoc events such as the GTWC Esports events, in addition to the additional events chosen by the House, such as the 24h of Le Mans Virtual and so on”, explained to Motorsport.com the co-founder of AK Esports, Sebastian Bonfanti.

“Then there are other prizes dedicated to the community to encourage watching the events; during each streaming there is a QR Code to download and a simple registration is enough to participate in a draw for a €300 voucher or another €150 from spend exclusively on the Lamborghini store. Furthermore, the deserving ones to participate in the Vallelunga Grand Finals will come out of the NALA and APAC competitions in hospitality and all the great experiences of that appointment”.

Lamborghini eSports Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

The round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe staged at the Nürburgring was accompanied by the very continental final of the Esports version of the Sant’Agata Bolognese single-make brand, broadcast live on YouTube from the Fanatec Arena and won by Dario Iemmulo, who will now have the opportunity to become an official driver of the Lamborghini Esports team next season.

Nowadays, simulators are increasingly important even at a professional level because many teams not only use them to keep their drivers in training, but also to prepare the set-ups and the races.

Furthermore, there are more and more competitors who pass from the virtual to the real and the goal remains the same: to bring to the track those who started sitting in front of a screen, also because nowadays racing starting from karts has become very expensive and not everyone can afford it.

Lamborghini eSports Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“Let’s not forget that this competition was born not to gather professionals in the sector, but to grow that large portion of young talents who are still closed in their bedrooms, without ever having come out of it to live experiences of this kind on site”, underlines Bonfanti.

“This is also a feature of the large Lamborghini group, which gives you the opportunity to see the activities of the official team up close and speak directly with the drivers, such as Sandy Mitchell who represents Squadra Corse in the GTWC Esports”.

As we said, the equipment is linked to the Assetto Corsa Competizione and Fanatec platform, the official partners of the GTWC shared by Lamborghini Esports.

“The platform is that of Assetto Corsa Competizione, GTWC official. The main software is from a PC, also because it allows you better performance and updates. You need to provide the kids with the best from a driving point of view, therefore the steering wheel, pedals and seat; There are important prizes up for grabs and it’s only right that they have the best materials”.

“To compete at the highest levels it is essential to have the complete kit, possibly from Fanatec, therefore a 42″ screen, plus AK hardware and accessories. The cost can vary from €10,000 to €15,000 to be as professional as possible”.

Lamborghini eSports Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“To begin with, the advice is to start with a good steering wheel and pedal, if the PC is powerful enough to handle these competition platforms. In this way, you begin to gain experience and understand how to move within the Esports world”.

“To be a sim driver, however, it is better to have a PC dedicated exclusively to this activity, given the many hours of training that must be dedicated to it. Today it has become a serious matter, with important prizes up for grabs, so you need the best to fight to win” .