Loris Spinelli is a new official Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver for the GT3 programs of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company.

It is an early Christmas and birthday gift that the almost 28-year-old from Abruzzo receives from the Toro brand, with which he has grown up and has been collaborating for 8 seasons now, when in 2015 he arrived at the Super Trofeo after a few seasons between karts and single-seaters.

From there his career mainly unfolded through GT competitions, with races first in the Italian GT and then also in international competitions such as the GT World Challenge, GT Open and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Apart from a stint driving the Mercedes-AMG GT3, Spinelli has always been a point of reference for Lamborghini, especially when he was requested as a PRO driver in the Super Trofeo, where he joined a lot of gentlemen competitors and became the protagonist of some incredible races including overtaking and comebacks.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Loris Spinelli, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

“I started in 2015 with the Super Trofeo, a very important category which allowed me to grow and learn a lot also from the point of view of driving the car. It’s different from the GT3, but in any case I learned a lot and worked hard to reach this goal, which is a dream”, explains Spinelli in this exclusive interview granted to Motorsport.com

“This is a new beginning for me and my career starts from here because I will have the opportunity to work with engineers of a certain caliber, with well-prepared cars and my teammates will be very strong, so for me it is another opportunity to learn.”

His commitment for 2024 will be in the 11 IMSA races, taking part in both the Sprint series and the Endurance Cup, while negotiations are underway to also be on the grid at some prominent European events such as the 24h of Spa -Francorchamps.

“Next year we will certainly do the entire IMSA season, while for any commitments in Europe we will have to evaluate because the 11 American races have different concomitances. Those are my priority, therefore I will no longer take part in the Super Trofeo, but I will remain in the environment doing as a coach and test driver for some teams in America, depending on his free time.”

After almost a decade, Loris finally has the opportunity he had hoped for and, with the results in hand, also deserved it, thus replenishing the Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver pool in an adventure that will now see him among the leaders aboard the Huracán GT3 EVO2 , joining colleagues Marco Mapelli, Sandy Mitchell, Jordan Pepper, Franck Perera and Leonardo Pulcini, plus LMDh Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat.

“My growth occurred mainly at Lamborghini, apart from a brief period of a year and a half with another brand because no other opportunities had arisen.”

“I have always had a great love for Lamborghini, especially because this car requires a driving style very similar to what I prefer, which is rather aggressive whether it is the Super Trofeo or the GT3. The confirmation was the victory obtained at Petit Le Mans”.

“I can’t make comparisons with the EVO model because I switched directly to the EVO2, but I can say that it is a very well balanced machine for all drivers, both PRO and gentlemen. It is not that difficult to drive for those who are less experienced, which It helps a lot.”

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Loris Spinelli, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

The success achieved at Petit Le Mans with the Forte Racing Powered by USRT team projected Spinelli towards the commitment he will continue to make with the US team next year.

“The IMSA is a truly demanding championship, with several European drivers added to some very strong Americans. Race management counts a lot because you are on the track with the prototypes, so the effort lies in understanding the situations well and overcoming those obstacles that you can put them in front. For example, you have to be careful when the LMDh or LMP2 cars overtake you, because overtaking is always very aggressive.”

“The teams with more experience know how to better manage pit stops and the various strategies, which count a lot in all races. Even at Daytona, which we are talking about 24 Hours, you can make a difference. For example, at Petit Le Mans we had three Drive Throughs, yet we managed to win; there I had to do three hours of aggressive stints, making a few stops at the end and gaining positions. I’m very proud and satisfied about this.”

“Forte Racing is a good team that is growing well, I am very happy to continue with them because it will allow us to continue the work we started in 2023.”

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini, added: “We are thrilled to promote Spinelli as an Official Driver. The speed he demonstrated in several Super Trofeo seasons in the European and North American championships, combined with the experience gained with the Huracán GT3 during the last season, have rewarded Loris and demonstrate the validity of our Young Drivers Program”.