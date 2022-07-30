RACE 1

Marzio Moretti and Milan Teekens hit their first success in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe at Spa. On the more than seven kilometers of the Belgian circuit, the crew of the Target Racing team won in the first of two races of the fourth round of the single-make Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, breaking the pace of Loris Spinelli and Max Weering. The Bonaldi Motorsport duo, after having set the record of six consecutive victories in the previous round of Misano, took second place, consolidating their leadership in the Pro classification. Little luck for Amaury Bonduel, on his home track protagonist in the initial stages with the BDR Competition car, before slipping fourth overall and third in class, in which he maintains second place with a gap of 40 points just from Spinelli and Weering.

Second consecutive and third affirmation of the season in the Pro-Am for Massimo Ciglia and Lewis Williamson (author of his first absolute pole in the second qualifying session), who finished third. The Oregon Team duo took the seventh podium out of seven races, strengthening their lead in the standings. Behind them in the same class concluded in the order Dmitry Gvazava and Milane Petelet (Target Racing) and the other duo of Bonaldi Motorsport formed by Martin Kodrić and Sando Mur.

In the Am, Stéphan Guerin won that first success that he had been chasing for some time; the Frenchman from Arkadia Racing preceded Claude-Yves Gosselin and Marc Rostan (Rexal FFF Racing Team) and the couple of the Boutsen Racing team composed of Pierre Feligioni and Elie Dubelly. An accident knocked out Andrzej Lewandowski (VSR), who now leads the standings with just five points ahead of Guerin himself and Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport), also forced to retire.

After the two second placements of Paul Ricard, the Belgians Benoît and François Semoulin achieved their first victory of this year in the Lamborghini Cup with the Semspeed team. same class. After a fast of four races, Hans Fabri made his comeback on the podium, finishing third with the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 of Imperiale Racing.

Exciting film of the race, which even before the start sees the Polish Karol Basz, ninth in qualifying with the Micanek Motorsport car, returning to the pits. When the traffic lights go out, Spinelli regularly takes the lead, with Bonduel second but immediately followed by Moretti, Manuel Bejarano (Imperiale Racing) and Pierre-Louis Chovet (Arkadia Racing). During the first lap Stéphane Tribaudini went out, at that moment sixth with another Lamborghini of the VSR team. His teammate Emanuele Zonzini takes the lead of the Pro-Am and then overtakes both Bejarano and Chovet to climb fourth.

The safety car comes into action. Just one round of neutralization and we start again with Spinelli always in front of everyone. Rindone meanwhile leads the Am; behind him is Lewandowski. Two positions lost for Guerin, the fastest in his class in qualifying. Donovan Privitelio instead maintains the leadership of the Lamborghini Cup.

Well Moretti, who takes Bonduel out and takes second. He fights for ninth place between Ciglia and Pietro Perolini, in the third and fourth order in the Pro-Am behind Dan Wells. Before the pit stops, Mur runs into the sand in the section of Les Combes. At the same time Lewandowski touches himself with Rindone’s car and flies out to the Bus Stop. Another safety car and Regis Rego De Sebes also stops at that juncture. Guerin takes the lead in the Am class.

The stops begin and almost everyone enters the pits. Bonduel does not do it, who stops the next lap but always under a neutralization regime. Meanwhile, Teekens returns to the track in front of Weering. With the clock that marks 18 minutes from the end he starts again. Behind Teekens and Weering. At the split of La Source, Bejarano overtakes Emanuel Colombini, who got into the car instead of Zonzini, and takes third place. Bonduel slips eleventh. In the Lamborghini Cup the lead is Benoît Semoulin, while Luciano Privitelio loses several positions by retreating to the bottom.

But the focus returns to the group of the first, with Williamson passing Colombini and conquering the fourth place and the leadership of the Pro-Am. Teekens is notified of a penalty of 0 “270 to be served at the end of the race; but the margin of advantage that the Dutchman has at that moment over Weering, allows him to confirm himself again first. Drive through for Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport), recovered in the meantime fifth, who anticipated the time spent in the pits during the pit stop. Same penalty inflicted on Paolo Biglieri, who had taken the place of Perolini, and on Bejarano. A contact with Kodrić puts Alessandro Tarabini out of the game, behind the wheel of the other Oregon Team car. Bonduel recovered to fifth place, but had to pay 1 “665 in turn. In the Am Dubelly leaps into command.

In first place there is always Teekens, who accumulates an advantage of one and a half seconds over Weering. Williamson goes third and on the last lap he also attacks the Bonaldi Motorsport team car, but in the end he prefers not to take risks. And at the finish Teekens shows up with a margin of over two seconds on Weering.

Marzio Moretti (Target Racing / 1. Pro): “I’m in seventh heaven. I was already happy with the way I ran my first stint and Milan then did the rest of the work. I was very apprehensive. I watched the second part of the race. on a small monitor in the back box. But it was really fantastic. We had a perfectly balanced car in the fast corners, even if we were less performing on the straight. “

Milan Teekens (Target Racing / 1. Pro): “There is an excellent understanding between me and Marzio and we really deserved today’s victory. From the beginning of the season we have shown that we have a good pace, but both at Imola and Misano we were very unlucky. Marzio did a good first stint and the car was fantastic. From the pits they communicated the penalty to me, so I knew I was forced to maintain a certain margin of advantage over Weering. For me this is like my home track and winning at Spa is truly extraordinary ”.

RACE 2

A perfect weekend finale for Amaury Bonduel, who took his first victory in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe on his home track. At Spa the young Belgian of the BDR Competition team won in Race 2 and gained a few more points in the Pro standings, reaching 37 points behind the leaders Max Weering and Loris Spinelli (Bonaldi Motorsport), second in front of Rodrigo for the occasion Head De Sousa (Rexal FFF Racing Team). Third overall with the Oregon Team’s Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 concluded Lewis Williamson and Massimo Ciglia, in their fourth success in the Pro-Am in which they continue to lead with 24 points against the duo of the Rexal FFF Racing Team formed by Oscar Lee and Dan Wells, in this circumstance third at the finish line behind the VSR duo, Emanuele Zonzini and Emanuel Colombini.

At Spa, two out of two wins in the Am for Stéphan Guerin, who also jumped to the lead in his class. Behind him closed Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport), who now pays three points to the Arkadia Racing team driver and has one advantage over Andrzej Lewandowski (VSR). Double success in the Lamborghini Cup also for the brothers Benoît and François Semoulin (Semspeed). Despite a zero, Gerard van Horst firmly maintains his lead in the standings with 20 points ahead of Luciano Privitelio, second in the Ardennes in Race 2 together with his son Donovan with the colors of the Rexal FFF Racing Team. Two third places in Belgium for Hans Fabri (Imperiale Racing).

On pole for the first time is Lewis Williamson, who takes the lead. From the front row Amaury Bonduel immediately slips fifth. A position gained instead for Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport), who climbs second in the order ahead of Milan Teekens (in Race 1 together with Marzio Moretti who scored with Target Racing) and Martin Kodrić (Bonaldi Motorsport). In the rear Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport) is involved in a contact and ends up turning around at the La Source corner. Shortly afterwards, following a contact with the car of Antonios Vossos (Target Racing), Gerard van der Horst went off the track, requiring the intervention of the safety car.

Short neutralization and at the restart Williamson still to lead the way. Then the stop of Teekens, forced to retire. Bonduel took advantage of this, jumping ahead in the Pro class and taking fourth overall. Leader of the Am is Lewandowski, ninth overall, while in the Lamborghini Cup the lead is Benoît Semoulin. Weering from fifteenth in the meantime moves close to the top 10. On the fourth lap the other Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 of the BDR Competition led by Hernandez Ortega is covered up.

Another neutralization and broke all unchanged in the leading group. Meanwhile, Weering was given a ten-second penalty due to a previous contact with the car of Johan Boris Scheier (Arkadia Racing). Oliver Freymuth (AKF Motorsport) spun in Blanchimont, but did not report any damage on his Lamborghini. Lewandowski comes back seventh ahead of Robin van den Berg (HBR Motorsport).

Just before the pit stops, Williamson’s advantage over Leitch amounts to just under three seconds. After the stops, Ciglia always returns to the lead, but with a slightly smaller gap compared to Gerhard Watzinger, who has precisely taken over Leitch. Francois Grimm (Boutsen Racing) leaves the track and shortly after the same fate at the Fagnes corner for Sandro Mur, who was third after taking over Kodrić.

New safety car and at the restart, with ten minutes still available, Ciglia has to watch his back from Bonduel and Spinelli, who came back third. The driver of the Bonaldi Motorsport team must in any case pay the penalty inflicted on his teammate, in addition to 0 “474 for not respecting the minimum time spent in the pits. At the exit of the Raidillon the Italian passes Bonduel, who in turn overtakes Ciglia. Jürgen Krebs spins in Les Combes. But the focus is on Ciglia, who must also defend himself from Dmitry Gvazava (Target Racing) and Wells, with whom he is fighting for the leadership of the Pro-Am. Am class, with Lewandowski forced to serve a drive through for another contact and Guerin who takes over first. Drive through also for Pierre Feligioni (Boutsen Racing). Manuel Bejarano, at that moment third in the Pro and sixth overall with an Imperiale car Racing, is penalized instead of five seconds for an overtaking carried out under the safety car regime.

A couple of minutes from the end, another contact at the Brussels corner between Gvazava and Wells, which costs the latter a ten-second penalty. Zonzini took advantage of this, reaching Ciglia and overtaking him during the final lap. Spinelli crosses the finish line first, but is virtually second. At 7 “417 comes Bonduel, who thus takes a surely deserved victory. Third is Zonzini, first of the Pro-Am, who must however pay a penalty in time of 1” 176 for an irregularity in the pit -stop and is therefore relegated fifth.

Amaury Bonduel (BDR Competition / 1. Pro): “I’m really happy with my first victory in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, especially because I got it on my home track. Too bad for yesterday, when a radio problem prevented me. to make the pit stop promptly making me lose several positions, But today everything has finally worked properly. For me this is the first season in the series and the first also with the BDR Competition team. It will be difficult to fight for the title, but we will certainly do our best. “.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa will be back on track on the first weekend of October at the Montmeló circuit (Barcelona), which will host the fifth and penultimate round of the season before the grand finale in Portimão in early November.