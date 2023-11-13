All the titles still to be awarded in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, which on the Vallelunga circuit equaled the record of 50 cars set in the 2016 Spa round. The Roman track hosted the fifth of the six rounds of the continental series, which will return to the track in a few days (14-17 November) for the final sprint of the season together with the Asia and North American championships, in view of the 2023 edition of the World Finals scheduled for next weekend.

Four races and six different crews scored in the penultimate round of the European series, which saw Mattia Michelotto and Gilles Stadsbader gain a victory with the VSR team and a third place in the Pro, reducing their gap to just two and a half points against the leader Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport). First victory in the same class for Ugo De Wilde and Rodrigo Testa, ahead of everyone in Race 2 with the Iron Lynx Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

Double success again for the VSR team in the Pro-Am, with Loris Spinelli and Andrzej Lewandowski; important points were won by the Pole, who jumped to the top of the standings. A victory for Vincenzo Sospiri’s team also in the Am class, which in Race 1 saw Giovanni Anapoli and Piergiacomo Randazzo obtain their first success, while the young Egyptian Ibrahim Badawy (Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing) put everyone behind in Race 2 , also taking the championship lead with a half-point advantage over Gabriel Rindone.

Finally, double success for Jürgen Krebs in the Lamborghini Cup, with the crew of Paolo Biglieri and Petar Matić (Bonaldi Motorsport) still in command, with a margin of seven points over the German Leipert Motorsport team.

Pro/Pro-Am

At the start of Race 1 Michelotto took first place from pole. Amaury Bonduel overtakes Emanuele Zonzini and takes second. In the chaos of the first lap Marzio Moretti is forced to wander onto the grass, while Leitch is hit by Testa and turns around, before returning to the back of the group.

Testa moved up to fourth behind Zonzini (Pro-Am leader), before having to give way to Largim Ali and Riccardo Ianniello, and was subsequently penalized ten seconds for the contact he had with Leitch. Meanwhile, Michelotto sets the fastest lap of 1’33″441. The VSR team driver is the last to make the pit stop and, after the stops, Stadsbader returns to the track still first, with an advantage of over 17″ on Bonduel.

Olvier Söderström, who took over from Ali, finishes third. Fourth is Emanuel Colombini, who took Zonzini’s place, always ahead of everyone in the Pro-Am. However, eight minutes from the end the San Marino player was overtaken by Spinelli, author of an excellent comeback after replacing Lewandowski. Shortly afterwards, Frederik Schandorff’s car stopped on the side of the track, calling the safety car into question.

Race neutralized until the finish with Stadsbader and Spinelli still firmly in command in their respective classes, thus crowning a double for Vincenzo Sospiri’s team.

In Race 2 Spinelli takes the lead from pole. De Wilde and Leitch overtake Daan Arrow, moving up in second and third order and occupying the first two positions in the Pro. A situation that remains unchanged until the time of the pit stops.

After the stops, Lewandowski returns first with a 14-second advantage that Testa and Leitch gradually manage to eliminate, conquering the first two positions respectively during the last lap. Michelotto and Stadsbader finish third in class. Lewandowski and Spinelli scored again in the Pro-Am, in which they preceded Yelmer Buurman and Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Iron Lynx) and the Oregon Team pairing of Enrico Bettera and Lorenzo Pegoraro.

Am/Lamborghini Cup

Badawy took the lead at the start of Race 1, keeping Anapoli behind, who took the lead during the first lap, immediately followed by Julien Piguet, who made a nice overtaking on the Egyptian at the Roma curve. Biglieri, leader of the Lamborghini Cup, passes in sixth, rejecting the attacks of Gabriel Rindone, closing instead on Pierre Feligioni, who in turn precedes Jean-François Brunot. Shortly before the stops Biglieri ends up spinning and slips to ninth.

Krebs takes over the lead in the Lamborghini Cup. After the pit stops Badawy returns to the track second, just ahead of Alban Varutti, who in the meantime has taken Piguet’s place in the Autovitesse car. The two are involved in a contact, but manage to continue without losing positions. However, Badawy was penalized ten seconds. Varutti in turn ends up spinning and falls behind.

At the finish line Randazzo always passes first, going on to collect his first victory of the season together with Anapoli. Behind him is Badawy, who is relegated to sixth. Renaud Kuppens and Feligioni thus come second, while Rindone is third. Krebs scores in the Lamborghini Cup; behind him closes Petar Matić (who had taken Biglieri’s place). Donovan and Luciano Privitelio also took the podium.

There was an immediate thrill at the start of Race 2, when Matić spun in the middle of the group after a contact with Serge Doms, involving Audrius Butkevicius’ car and calling for the safety car. At the restart, poleman Roee Meyuhas firmly holds the lead, in the order followed by Varutti and Randazzo. And so it is also after the pit stop, with Donovan Privitelio taking the lead in the Lamborghini Cup, before Krebs takes the lead in the same class.

Eight minutes from the end Elie Dubelly, who had taken the lead in the Am class, resisted Piguet’s attacks but ended up spinning. Piguet takes the lead, followed by Badawy and Anapoli. With time almost up Badawy overtakes Piguet, thus taking his third victory of the season. Anapoli and Randazzo finish third. Completing the Lamborghini Cup podium are Jason Keats and Charlie Martin (Brutal Fish Racing Team) and Luciano and Donovan Privitelio.

Mattia Michelotto, 1. Pro Race 1 (VSR): “Despite the track conditions not being the best, we had a race without errors. The VSR team gave us a perfect car and we managed to manage the tires well.”

Gilles Stadsbader, 1. Pro Race 1 (VSR): “After the stops I returned to the track first with a good margin of advantage. I was quite confident that I could maintain the lead until the finish, even though Bonduel was very fast and I had to push. But the most important thing at the the end is that we won, thus remaining in the fight for the title.”

Rodrigo Testa, 1. Pro Race 2 (Iron Lynx): “Hugo [De Wilde] he had an excellent first stint, allowing me to get back on track after the stops with a good margin ahead of Leitch. Afterwards I managed to catch up with Lewandowski and also taking advantage of an error by him, I took the lead on the last lap.”

Ugo De Wilde, 1. Pro Race 2 (Iron Lynx): “We finally achieved a victory that we deserved for a long time. In the last laps of the race I was quite nervous, because I wasn’t in the car and couldn’t do anything. But Rodrigo was really good, bringing home this success.”