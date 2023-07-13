It was November 2022 when the brand new collaboration between Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx was announced for the LMDh project which would make its debut on the track in 2024.

In fact it was the conception of the SC63, which today officially saw the light with the presentation that took place at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, waiting to finally take its first steps on the track, kicking off development tests.

Iron Lynx will handle the management of the prototype which will be fielded in a single specimen with the #63 in both the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, to then be reunited for the 24h of Le Mans next June.

Andrea Piccini, Team Principal and CEO of the Romagna team, is very busy organizing and directing operations together with Prema Engineering, with whom work has already started in the World Championship racing in the LMP2 Class to begin to better understand this new world; here is his story in this exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

How is the SC63?

“I really like the car, if it goes fast as far as it looks, we’re done! Clearly, the goal is to win, but when such a beautiful product is presented, it really gives the impression that it is well built. But before making any proclamations, let’s wait to put it on the track”.

Did you also contribute to its creation?

“Personally, I don’t have a lot of experience from this point of view and I’ve never participated in the development of a machine, even though I have followed the process in the work group. I didn’t think I had much information to provide, but I was pleased to follow the path and the road taken”.

You are also a pilot, did you provide any advice?

“I found myself giving some indications on how the steering wheel could be made and where to put the buttons, but I limited myself to that because in the end it wasn’t my primary task”.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

The difficulty of the LMDh platform is to create a car with an identity around an already made chassis…

“Exactly, I noticed that the process is very long and complex, with so many compromises to be found in order to respect the values ​​of the wind tunnel and with a certain design of the vehicle. It’s certainly not easy”.

As an Iron Lynx team, how are you organizing together with Prema?

“The LMP2 program began to create the team that will then manage the Lamborghini LMDh. We decided to do it through Prema Engineering because it was the simplest process for us, let’s say that the WEC team is more or less the one that will line up around the SC63” .

The SC63s will be split, one in IMSA and one in the WEC; will it be the same for the team?

“In the WEC we have two cars and as many people dedicated to following them, so the idea is indicatively to divide the formations. It is possible that some new figures will arrive, but the team will be Iron Lynx with the technical support of Prema Engineering”.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Specifically, what does Prema Engineering’s technical support consist of?

“We need to clearly distinguish the programs. Prema Racing is the structure that takes care of the single-seaters, while Prema Engineering is a separate entity linked to the technical part, which provides operational, technical and engineering support for specific projects. There is a collaboration between the staff of Iron Lynx and Prema Engineering, which are part of the same family, and the LMDh project was born immediately involving both structures”.

How is the new structure you are building in the United States going?

“It’s almost ready and will be dedicated to managing the LMDh and GT3 programme, because next year we want to continue the endurance adventure in IMSA with both models”.

The LMGT3 arrives in the WEC as a new category, are you ready to follow that too?

“It certainly represents a big commitment and we will have to understand how to best manage all the programs because in any case the LMDh will be considerable. But for us, the presence in the GT remains very important and in fact we have two separate technical structures to better follow the two programs. A We’ll decide everything soon.”

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

What will the first tests consist of?

“We’ll start work from August. Initially it will be a question of shakedowns and explorations of the program because obviously we won’t be able to know if there will be problems. The hope is that everything will proceed as best as possible, but honestly it should also be emphasized that all the other manufacturers in the first days on the track have faced some headaches. When all goes well, then the search for performance and reliability will begin.”

Without forgetting that there is the novelty of a hybrid system combined with the heat engine…

“This is a positive thing because the hybrid is the same for everyone, clearly making it work with the engine and electronics changes depending on the vehicle. I think the problems have now been resolved, so let’s hope we’re good enough to put everything together. From this point of view we should have a little more advantage”.

IMSA and WEC are two completely different series, what worries you the most?

“In 2023 we went to race the GT in IMSA because the American market is important for Lamborghini and then to get to know the series and a very different racing world with its critical issues. The program is in any case followed by us with European personnel, we are also prepare yourself on the methods of interventions on the track, logistics, spaces and equipment. Now that we have understood how it is, it does not mean that there are no worries because there will be some changes compared to the WEC, where we have been active for a couple of years” .

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Will the idea of ​​dividing the work teams be used to optimize and specialize operations on the runway?

“This year we decided to take part in the IMSA endurance series and GT World Challenge Europe with the same people, as there were nine races in all. At the beginning everything was new and we didn’t have an American location, so the work much more demanding; this made us understand that, with the amount of work we will have on the SC63, it was better to have separate structures dedicated to the two distinct programs. Planning is proceeding more or less according to plan”.

Do you think the times are right?

“There have been some delays, but others have had them too, so it’s a common factor. For now, we’ve seen that the car has run well on the dyno, but as I said before, it will count when it goes on the track. And we don’t want to do things in a hurry because it would be counterproductive for everyone. It would be nice to leave as soon as possible, but the homologation session scheduled for November and all the bureaucratic and logistical processes will take a long time, so it’s good not to be in a hurry and show up ready to start” .

Do you like the fact that in the WEC there are LMDh and Hypercar together?

“I honestly don’t see any alternatives and I believe that the FIA ​​is doing everything possible to make two such different platforms coexist. We chose the LMDh because the idea the Americans had is very good and focused on entertainment, cost containment and future prospects. A winning concept as was the DPi. But in any case the WEC paddock has grown a lot and it’s wonderful, let’s hope it lasts for a long time”.

What will make you happy in the first year of this adventure?

“I’d be happy to have an organized team that works well both in the WEC and in the IMSA, then to have a reliable car. The rest will be what it will be, but I’d like to present myself well, preparing myself in the most appropriate way and presenting a valid product on the track We know the results depend on many little things, so for now let’s try to demonstrate this”.