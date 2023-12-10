Next stop Austin

The team Lamborghini Iron Lynx completed the first collective test for GTP class cars held at Daytona on 6 and 7 December. After the private tests held in Europe between Imola, Paul Ricard, Almeria and Jerez, the Lamborghini Iron Lynx Team debuted on American soil in the context of a collective test organized by IMSA on the Florida track where Lamborghini won between 2018 and 2020 three consecutive editions of the classic 24 hours in GTD class.

The livery dedicated to the American championship made its debut on the car, recognizable by the white central band which replaces the “Nero Noctis” one present on the car dedicated to the FIA ​​WEC. From the first day of testing, the SC63 respected the test program without presenting any significant problems clocking up precious laps which allowed the technicians to collect data useful for setting up the car.

Significant of the project’s state of maturity is the time of 1:35.027 set on the first day of testing which saw the the SC63 driven by Andrea Caldarelli in first place in the official time classification. The total km covered by the car in the 2 days was 1150. In addition to Andrea Caldarelli who completed the first day, Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti took turns at the wheel of the prototype starting from the second day. The Lamborghini Iron Lynx Team moves to Austin (Texas) on 12 and 13 December for a second test session in the United States which closes the preparation season before the car’s race debut which will take place on 2 March in Losail (Qatar) in context of the first Round of the FIA ​​WEC 2024 and March 16th in Sebring (Florida) as regards the IMSA championship.

Giorgio Sanna Head of Lamborghini Motorsport said: “The test at Daytona was a further opportunity to accumulate data and gain experience with the SC63 in view of next season on such an important track from a development point of view and in the history of Lamborghini Squadra Corse. There is still a lot of work to do on the car in view of the debut but we are satisfied with the technical progress and the work of the Lamborghini Iron Lynx Team and our Factory Drivers”.