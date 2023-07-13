Lamborghini has finally presented the SC63, the LMDh prototype that it will take to action in the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and in the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

The fall of the veils should have taken place at the end of May on the occasion of the celebration for the 60th anniversary of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese, but the tragic flood that hit Emilia Romagna rightly prompted the company to move everything to another location.

The prestigious Festival Of Speed ​​at Goodwood was baptized for the occasion (among other things, the scene of the Porsche announcement a year ago), which 12 months later has a new LMDh among the cars on display. This time it’s the beautiful and aggressive SC63, the hybrid prototype that the Bull brand will bring with the #63 at the start of the World Hypercar Class and in the GTP Class in IMSA starting next year.

As already announced last November, the reference team for this ambitious project is Iron Lynx, which will have a special office in the United States to devote itself to the American and European commitment to the top endurance series.

The SC63, a very simple name that takes the words Squadra Corse and the year Lamborghini was founded, is built on a Ligier chassis and mounts a 3.8-litre bi-turbo V8 engine developed by Lamborghini engineers, without taking anything already prepared by ‘cousin’ Porsche and from the Audi project then discarded in favor of entry into F1.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini and follows the Movimento Cor Tauri strategy defined by the company for the electrification of the range,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Automobili Lamborghini.

“The opportunity to compete in some of the most important endurance races in the world with a hybrid prototype fits into our vision of high performance mobility, as demonstrated also in the production product with the launch of the Revuelto. The SC63 represents for our racing team the entry into the top levels of motorsport and a very important step towards the future”.

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport of Lamborghini, added: “This year not only marks the 60th anniversary of our company, but also the tenth anniversary of the foundation of Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of Lamborghini. We have achieved excellent results over the past decade.”

“Starting from a blank sheet of paper we have won some of the most prestigious endurance races in the GT category, reserved for series-derived cars. These successes include three Class wins at the 24h of Daytona and two class wins in a row at the 12h of Sebring. Now we are ready to face what will be our biggest step towards the future of motorsport, going to compete against some of the most prestigious manufacturers in the world”.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

‘Cold V’ engine to lower the center of gravity

As the official note explains, the engine has a “cold V” configuration, i.e. with the turbos mounted outside the two cylinder banks so that they are easier to cool and fuel, allowing for lower masses and the center of gravity. gravity of the car.

Considering that an LMDh design must meet regulatory parameters with certain limits – such as power at 500kW (680hp) – this solution, combined with specific aerodynamic balance and attitudes, has been identified as the most effective for obtaining the best tire grip , driveability and constant speed both in the single lap and in the long run in the race.

The front suspension is of the push-rod type mounted directly on the monocoque, to achieve optimal weight distribution, the best pitch and roll control and at the same time maximum ease of adjustment.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

The housing, which connects the engine to the gearbox, directly affects the flexural and torsional stiffness of the vehicle, was designed to house the electric motor and the suspension which maintain the same kinematic scheme as the front.

Another key element under development was the braking system together with the cooling system of the calipers and discs to obtain maximum performance and reliability in endurance races which put the brakes to the test, wear elements and extreme stresses in variable climatic conditions.

The primary objective was to find an effective compromise between lightness, stiffness and durability to minimize the need for replacement during the races and at the same time maintain maximum performance consistency by adapting to the different driving styles of the riders.

Finally, the car’s cooling system influenced most of the body lines, with eight different radiators including two intercoolers, a gearbox radiator, an air conditioning condenser, an Energy Recovery System radiator (ERS ), one for the Energy Storage System (ESS) and two water coolers.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“Motorsport is a testing ground as precious as it is demanding. The SC63 project represents an exciting challenge from both a technical and a human point of view. Developing the design, the most efficient aerodynamic solutions and a new combustion engine specifically designed for racing has pushed us to raise the bar ever higher, always keeping in mind that pure performance is useless without reliability.” underlines Rouven Mohr, Technical Manager of Lamborghini.

“The time has now come to put the wheels on the track with the aim of being competitive for the 2024 season, while at the same time using the SC63 project as an opportunity to transfer technology and knowledge from motorsport to the road-going models of the future.”

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

All the Lamborghini character

Another argument not to be underestimated is the look that the car takes on, which must embody the spirit and lines of the reference manufacturer. From this point of view, the Centro Stile and the aerodynamicists of Squadra Corse have joined forces in the best possible way, churning out a model that is highly recognizable at first sight.

The Y-shaped headlights installed at the front and rear are those already appreciated on the road models, the aggressive shapes and the livery with the inevitable Mantis Green combined with the Noctis Black of the central section link the aerodynamic parts in pure carbon black, as a diffuser and rear wing.

The Italian tricolor is proudly displayed in the center of the car on the nose and roof, while a red stripe appears on the lower edges of the front splitter and on the bottom of the sides.

“From the outset, my suggestion to the team was to create a functional car, but also to make a car that was instantly recognizable as a Lamborghini,” explains Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at the Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“The main feature at the front of the car are the Y-shaped DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The dimensions of the cockpit and the main features of the car are regulated by the FIA, but we have implemented our styling throughout the car.”

“In fact, on the side pods of the body it is possible to see a NACA duct inspired by the Countach’s air intake which conveys the air to the rear brake disc. For example, in designing the rear wheel arch, we created a visual effect of acceleration towards the front , taking up the design language of the Revuelto”.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

On the track in the summer

The SC63’s debut on the track is just around the corner, and it will begin taking its first steps in the month of August. In recent months, development continued on the dynamic Driver in the Loop (DiL) simulator with the contribution of official drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, supported by newcomers Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat.

They will be joined by two other names and by the end of the season we will also know the division of the crews, one dedicated to IMSA and the other to the WEC, to then have them both at the start of the 24h of Le Mans in June 2024.

“Seeing the birth of the new SC63 was a unique experience – says Andrea Piccini, Team Principal and CEO of Iron Lynx – Being part of such an ambitious project and starting this new chapter in the Iron Lynx story together with Lamborghini honors and excites us”.

“We know it will be the biggest challenge we have faced so far, but we have been preparing for a long time and we can’t wait to get the SC63 out on track for the first tests”.